Russell Okung is questionable for Monday night

Getty Images

Monday night’s game between the Chiefs and the Chargers in Mexico City will proceed as scheduled. Both teams issued their final injury reports on Saturday.

Chargers tackle Russell Okung is questionable with a groin injury that he suffered last Thursday against the Raiders. Also questionable for the Chargers are long snapper Cole Mazza (illness) and cornerback Roderic Teamer (groin).

Doubtful for the Chargers are receiver Geremy Davis (hamstring) and running back Justin Jackson (calf). Tackle Sam Nevi is out with a knee injury.

For the Chiefs, tight end Blake Bell (ankle), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (pectoral), and defensive end Alex Okafor (ankle) are out. Cornerback Kendall Fuller is questionable with a thumb injury. Running back Damien Williams also is quetionable for the dreaded “not injurt related” reason, which likely means he’ll play.