Texans downgrade Will Fuller, Bradley Roby to out

Getty Images

A pair of Houston Texans have hamstring injuries that will keep them from heading to Baltimore.

The team has announced that receiver Will Fuller and cornerback Bradley Roby have been downgraded to out, and that they will not be traveling with the team.

Fuller last played in Week Seven; Roby last played in Week Six. By implication, safety Tashaun Gipson (back, wrist) and tackle Laremy Tunsil (shoulder) have both made the trip and could still play. All four players were listed as questionable.

The 6-3 Texans emerge from their Week 10 bye to face the 7-2 Ravens in Baltimore. A win would put Houston in the No. 2 seed with six weeks to play.