Tua Tagovailoa suffers hip dislocation

Getty Images

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is done for the season.

The Alabama programs has announced, through team orthopedic surgeon Lyle Cain, that Tagovailoa has suffered a hip dislocation. He’s done for the year.

Dr. Cain says that Tagovailoa is expected to make a full recovery. Which is good news, especially in light of the current comparisons between this injury and the one that ended the career of Bo Jackson.

Tagovailoa currently is expected to enter the 2020 NFL draft, even though he has one year of eligibility remaining. Given the injury, however, scouts may want to see him return to full health and normal performance before putting him at the top of a given draft class. The ultimate question becomes whether he can get healthy in time to address concerns regarding his healthy before it’s time to put names on draft cards in April.