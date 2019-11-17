49ers rally for 36-26 victory as Jimmy Garoppolo has career day

Posted by Charean Williams on November 17, 2019, 7:36 PM EST
The 49ers trailed 16-0 early. They trailed 26-23 with seconds remaining.

They won 36-26.

Running back Jeff Wilson scored on a 25-yard pass from Jimmy Garoppolo with 31 seconds remaining. It was the fifth lead change of the second half.

Garoppolo, who threw for 317 yards and a career-best four touchdowns two weeks ago against the Cardinals, had a career day with 424 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

A sixth lead change was not in the cards as Arizona receiver KeeSean Johnson fumbled with 25 seconds remaining. Defensive lineman Damontre Moore, who signed with the 49ers this week, forced the fumble and Jaquiski Tartt recovered.

The Cardinals got two plays to end the game, and it resulted in cherry on top of the 49ers’ victory. D.J. Reed Jr. scooped up the loose ball, as the Cardinals tried to lateral their way to a win, and scored on a 4-yard return.

The last time the 49ers rallied from a deficit of 16 points or more in the regular season was Oct. 2, 2011, when they were down 23-3 to the Eagles before winning 24-23, according to Josh Dubow of the Associated Press.

The 49ers overcame a 17-0 deficit against the Falcons in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 20, 2013.

The 49ers avoided a two-game losing streak in moving to 9-1, maintaining their lead over the Seahawks in the NFC West. The Cardinals fell to 3-7-1.

Kyler Murray passed for 146 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 67.

David Johnson played seven snaps in the first half, according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN, none in the second half and did not get a touch. Kenyan Drake had 67 rushing yards and 13 receiving yards.

30 responses to “49ers rally for 36-26 victory as Jimmy Garoppolo has career day

  4. Good game, Arizona! You guys are going to be really good really quick. The injuries are stacking up against the Niners, but Jimmy G had a great day minus the 2 picks. This team has exceeded my expectations for this year, so I’m just going to enjoy the ride while I can. 9-1. Go Niners!

  5. The 9ERS can’t get healthy fast enough.
    Win is a win no matter the opponent.

    Murray is going to be a pain in the @$$ with more experience and weapons. Good game Cardinals fan

  6. Probably the biggest win of the year. Short week. Tough loss. No run game. Come from behind. Wasn’t pretty but they did what they needed to do. The big story for both teams was the referees trying to be involved in every play. This is crazy.

  8. Arizona beat Niners 8 times in a row. Arizona got better on defense and better at quarterback this past off-season. The 49ers wins against them weren’t the prettiest, but they were wins, and that’s improvement for the Niners.

  9. That last DPI was absolute garbage on the Cardinals. Complete trash. Kingsbury knew if he challenged, it would have stood…….because by gosh, the Clara fullback has every right to go through the defender to go for the ball(smh)

  10. My heart rate cannow resume to normal. Sloppy game to start out but they pulled it through when it mattered most. Jimmy G’ played lights out overall but his weekly pick(s) have GOT TO STOP!!

  12. Late 3rd down (with extra long review) was well short and should have resulted in 4th and 1 with SF attempting to kick a FG to get to a tie. Then OT. But NFL refs see what they want to see/ do what they want to do.

  14. bay707area49er says:
    Why do the same pathetic Seahawk fans troll every 49ER thread??
    —————————————
    Because we’re better than you, and you know it, we know it, and we love to rub it in.

  15. The picks aren’t great by Jimmy, but he has to make everything happen on his own without his #1 WR, #1RB, #1TE, and HOF Left Tackle. You can live with the bad when he plays so good, similar to Brett Favre. Would be nice if the bad wasn’t so bad, but its 2 plays out of 45 throws. He won them this game. Give the man some respect.

  18. The Poster Formerly Known as Seahawk Boy Mike says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:59 pm
    I feel for you Cardinals fans. You got ripped off by the refs.

    A Seahawks fan complaining about ref favoritism? Classic. Thanks for the laugh

  22. “Load the box and force the Jimmy G to beat you with his arm!”

    Yeah that didn’t work out too well did it? Only reason it worked for Seattle is our receivers couldn’t catch a cold. We lost last week with a depleted team but we are still the top team in the NFC and it isn’t even close. We are coming for #6. When kittle and Sanders are back 100% it’s over for the rest of the league.

  23. Everyone has fallen in love with the ravens . I can’t wait for the niners to shutdown lamar Jackson and the ravens. The nationwide media and fanboys will be crying up a storm. Kaepernick 2.0

  24. Seahawks barely beat the Niners without 3 of our offensive weapons and some defensive injuries as well as 2 rusty o-line players and they still feel like they can run their mouths. See you in week 17 assuming we’re healthy, I’m sure half the “fans” will be leaving to go home by half-time while we dominate your team.

  25. @seahawk boy Mike

    When micheal jordan came out of retirement and played for the wizards. Jerry Stackhouse was asked by a reporter on his thoughts about MJ. Stackhouse told the reporter ” I thought micheal jordan would be better. He was my idol, I had his poster on my wall and I looked up to him. He’s the reason I went to north Carolina”

    When Jordan was told the comment by the reporter. MJ’s response was ” well that’s too bad, but just know he was never my idol and I never had his poster on my wall”

    Moral of the story. I don’t troll your threads. Your looking up to us not only in lombardi’s, division titles, HOF inductees but the current NFC West standings.

    Let me guess, your just the next Ms.Cleo that has been guessing wrong for 9 out of the last 10 weeks. Dont know how you can call someone naive. Time for a new crystal ball and some incense because the one you have isnt working.

    49ERS!!!! 9-1!!!!! Good game Cardinals.

  28. Let me explain a little better. Arizona just intercepted Garoppolo around 4:30 minute mark to go with a 3 point lead and their whole sideline is celebrating like they won the game. So they then come out playing 1980’s massively conservative and turtle up with 2 straight clock draining runs for 3 yards then are left with a 3rd and long which is then a protect ball Murray sack and punt.

    Cards lost the game right there. Pull out your whole playbook and get 1st downs….like you had been doing all game. Protecting the ball mattered little with that much time left and 9ers having 2 timeouts. You atleast wait til after the 2 minute warning to curl into a ball and punt-

  30. While it hasn’t been good for my blood pressure the NFCW is going to have a lot of great games in the near future if the last three weeks are any indication. Cards are going to be a clone of the Ravens soon, just a year behind, if they draft right.

