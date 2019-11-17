Auden Tate tweets he’s “good” after being carted off

Getty Images

Bengals receiver Auden Tate flew back to Cincinnati with his teammates Sunday night, Ben Baby of ESPN reports.

Tate later tweeted he was OK after leaving the field on a stretcher.

“I’m good, y’all,” Tate wrote.

Tate injured his neck after a 20-yard completion in the fourth quarter.

He gave a thumbs-up multiple times after being loaded onto a cart, and coach Zac Taylor said after the game that Tate was talking and had feeling and movement in all his extremities.

“When something like that happens to him, it’s hard,” Taylor said. “That affects us.”