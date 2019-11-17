Bears get in gear to start second half

Getty Images

The Bears struggled to do much of anything with the ball in the first half.

But Mitchell Trubisky came out of the locker room a different guy.

Trubisky led the Bears to a touchdown to open the second half, cutting the Rams lead to 10-7.

A pinpoint pass to Tarik Cohen capped a sharp 12-play drive, which was the first signs of offensive competence.

The Bears quarterback was 7-for-9 for 66 yards and a touchdown on the drive, after going 12-of-24 for 101 yards and an interception in the first half.

The Rams aren’t exactly killing it with the ball themselves, which is setting up a close game, at least.