Bill O’Brien: I have no idea what pass interference is anymore

Posted by Josh Alper on November 17, 2019, 4:45 PM EST
Among the many things that went against the Texans in Baltimore on Sunday was an early no-call on what appeared to be blatant pass interference on a fourth-down pass to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey wasn’t flagged in real time and he wasn’t flagged after Texans head coach Bill O’Brien threw a challenge flag in an attempt to get the call on the field overturned. As has often been the case this season, O’Brien’s challenge was unsuccessful despite what looked to be clear evidence of a foul.

“I don’t know,” O’Brien said in his press conference. “I have no idea. I have no idea what pass interference is anymore. No idea.”

Quarterback Deshaun Watson said “everybody saw it” during his own press conference and said the play could have been a turning point, although the 41-7 final score makes it clear that the Texans were more than one play away on Sunday.

28 responses to “Bill O’Brien: I have no idea what pass interference is anymore

  2. He’s right. If that wasn’t pass interference I dunno what is. The NFL is really getting bad at defining their own rules.

  4. PI is a judgement call that is called different in every single game.

    Nobody knows how its going to be called, they can call it at any time on any play.

    and the Refs silent protest of replaying PI is still going as they wont over turn any of them no matter how obvious it is.

    Its a total joke and the league is starting to look as bad as the NBA.

  6. The referees association took the rule change to make pass interference reviewable as a personal insult. They are not interested in doing their job unless they can do if without accountability. The only solution is to fire them all and hire competant refs who are willing to stand up to accountability. The current refs want to be the stars and have their whims decide the game and be thanked for it.

  7. In all seriousness if the league wants to protect their pathetic officials. Fine. Get rid of coaches challenges. It’s not right to continue to penalize teams and then cost them a timeout on blown calls they refuse to reverse.

  8. The league is not going to overturn a pass interference call unless it’s as blatant as the one not called on the Saints last year. It doesn’t take a genius to figure that out. And the coach should know this.

  9. How will Bill O’Brien get to the SB when he gets owned on a regular basis by the likes of John Harbaugh, Belichick, and Andy Reid? I feel bad for Deshaun Watson.

  10. Even if the call would have been overturned, the Texans got DESTROYED today. The Ravens are clearly the BEST team in the league right now.

  12. I’m a Ravens fan and that was a bad no call, ultimately didn’t matter though because it was such a blow out. Texans will bounce back just fine, these 2 team will meet again.

  13. And with rule enforcement being one of foremost problems, the NFL wants to expand to Japan and other parts of the world. Why doesn’t the NFL get their act together first before expanding? The overall product is embarrassing. So many inconsistencies week in and week out.

  15. This was worse than the New Orleans call, so let’s just conclude this new rule is not really a new rule at all and get rid of it or any pretense that this new “challenge” actually exists.

  18. Don’t think the non call would have mattered as the Texans were outclassed today. With that said, you would think NFL referees would be better. Their poor performance has dictated the outcome of many NFL games recently including the super obvious one in the playoffs last year with the Saints.

  19. Until some team figures out the ravens offence ,they will win every game .
    that ravens QB isn’t that good,but when there’s no pressure on him
    all QB’s are good
    And I’m a steelers fan

  22. The game is no longer watchable. A rule is a rule, and thus a standard not susceptible to the the whims of a few men.
    With gambling such a factor, the game is beginning to look corrupt.

  23. Not a Texan fan or believe that call would have changed the outcome of the game – Texans got destroyed – but the whole pass interference thing is crazy. Under the league challenge rule now, I don’t think that Rams-Saints missed called would have been overturned. What is the criteria? If they’re not allowing for overturns, it was better not to have the challenge.

  24. No where did he say the call cost them the game. No, it wouldnt have changed the outcome, but all of you saying hes whining and a sore loser might feel differently when this happens to a team you care about.

    The score could have been 100-0, the call was still TERRIBLE and it was even REVIEWED!

  25. Easy answer: the league wanted the Ravens to win this game. I realize it was ultimately a blowout but that call came fairly early in the game. Plays like that can be momentum changers and they happen across the whole league. I agree about challenging any PI call, it’s just a wasted timeout.

