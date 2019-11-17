Bill O’Brien: I have no idea what pass interference is anymore

Getty Images

Among the many things that went against the Texans in Baltimore on Sunday was an early no-call on what appeared to be blatant pass interference on a fourth-down pass to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey wasn’t flagged in real time and he wasn’t flagged after Texans head coach Bill O’Brien threw a challenge flag in an attempt to get the call on the field overturned. As has often been the case this season, O’Brien’s challenge was unsuccessful despite what looked to be clear evidence of a foul.

“I don’t know,” O’Brien said in his press conference. “I have no idea. I have no idea what pass interference is anymore. No idea.”

Quarterback Deshaun Watson said “everybody saw it” during his own press conference and said the play could have been a turning point, although the 41-7 final score makes it clear that the Texans were more than one play away on Sunday.