Browns will get 2020 third-round pick in Duke Johnson trade

The Texans acquired running back Duke Johnson in a trade with the Browns this summer and the compensation was conditional on Johnson’s roster status over the course of the season.

The Browns would have received a 2020 fourth-round pick if Johnson was active for less than 10 games, but the pick is going to jump up to the third round. Johnson is active for the Texans for Sunday’s game against the Ravens, which means he’s been active for all 10 of the team’s games this season.

Johnson has 54 carries for 287 yards and a touchdown to go with 22 catches for 228 yards and two touchdowns so far this season.

The Texans traded their 2020 first-round pick to the Dolphins in the deal that brought left tackle Laremy Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills to Houston. They also sent the 2020 third-round pick they acquired from Seattle for Jadeveon Clowney to the Raiders for cornerback Gareon Conley.