Colts dominate Jaguars in Nick Foles’ return

Getty Images

Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles took the field today for the first time since Week One. It did not go well.

Foles, who suffered a broken collarbone in the first game of the season and has been out ever since, turned in an ugly performance as he was pressured by the Colts’ defense today. Indianapolis won 33-13 in a game that was over by the start of the fourth quarter.

If the Jaguars had known what kind of game they were going to get from Foles, they may have stuck with Gardner Minshew as their starter. The loss drops the Jaguars to 4-6 on the season and raises questions about the direction of the franchise: They’re probably not going to make the playoffs this year, and they need to figure out whether Foles or Minshew will be a better quarterback for them in the future.

The Colts, who improved to 6-4 on the season, are now in great position to win the AFC South. They’re in a tie with the Texans for first place, and the two teams meet on Thursday night with first place on the line.

Indianapolis got a big game running the ball, with Jonathan Williams and Marlon Mack both topping 100 yards. It was just the second time this season that a team has had two 100-yard rushers in one game. Unfortunately for the Colts, Mack left the game early with a hand injury.

Injuries aside, this was a big win for the Colts, and one that gives them a clear path to first place heading into a huge Thursday night game.