Cowboys take 10-7 lead on Tony Pollard touchdown

Ezekiel Elliott fumbled on one of his six carries.

Tony Pollard has scored a touchdown on one of his four touches.

With Elliott watching from the sideline, Pollard led a seven-play, 70-yard scoring drive. He had two carries for 12 yards and scored on a 21-yard pass from Dak Prescott.

Pollard has four touches for 46 yards and Elliott has six touches for 21 yards.

The Cowboys fell behind 7-0 with Elliott’s fumble — forced and recovered by Jarrad Davis — leading to a Detroit touchdown.

The Cowboys scored their first points on a 30-yard field goal by Brett Maher. Prescott was sacked on third-and-goal from the 2-yard line to force the kick.