Dak Prescott has third 400-yard game of season in win over Lions

Getty Images

Only one quarterback has three 400-yard passing games this season. Aaron Rodgers hasn’t done it. Patrick Mahomes hasn’t done it. Deshaun Watson hasn’t done it. Russell Wilson hasn’t done it. Lamar Jackson hasn’t done it.

Maybe it’s time to put Dak Prescott‘s name in the MVP watch list.

Prescott threw for 444 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-27 victory over the Lions that was closer than it should have been.

In the past two games, Prescott has 841 passing yards to set a team record to go with six touchdowns and an interception.

The Cowboys, who entered as the top offense in the league, had 505 total yards. Michael Gallup caught nine passes for 148 yards, and Randall Cobb had four receptions for 115 yards.

Ezekiel Elliott lost a fumble on his first carry but finished with 45 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and caught two passes for 28 yards and a score. His backup, rookie Tony Pollard, had six touches for 56 yards and a score.

The Cowboys couldn’t put the Lions away until late, though, allowing Detroit to gain 312 yards as Jeff Driskel passed for 209 yards and two touchdowns.

The Lions reached the Dallas 32 with 3:01 remaining and down only eight points. But Detroit was penalized for an ineligible player downfield, threw an incompletion and Michael Bennett sacked Driskel, forcing the Lions to punt on fourth-and-26. (The Lions then had a delay of game, making it fourth-and-31.)

Detroit never got the ball back, unable to stop Prescott and the Cowboys, who moved to 6-4 on the season. The Cowboys are a half game ahead of the Eagles, who are taking on the Patriots now. Dallas travels to New England next week.

Dallas did lose right tackle La'el Collins to a left knee injury late in the game. He was replaced by Cameron Fleming.

Lions fullback Nick Bawden left with a knee injury and cornerback Jamal Agnew with an ankle injury.