David Johnson has no touches, only a handful of snaps Sunday

Kenyan Drake is the Cardinals’ starting running back. If that wasn’t clear before Sunday, it became quite clear Sunday.

For the first time in five seasons, in his 58th career game, David Johnson didn’t have a touch.

Not one carry. Not one catch.

He played only seven snaps, none in the second half, per Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.

“It’s not as much what [Johnson’s] not showed us,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “K.D. played really well against them the first game, if you remember, so we wanted to get him going again in this game versus them.”

Drake, acquired in a trade Oct. 28, has 57 touches for 283 yards and a touchdown in three games with the Cardinals. Since returning from an ankle injury that kept him out in Week Nine against the 49ers, Johnson has played 36 snaps and had six touches for 10 yards and a fumble.

Drake said he has no control over playing time or touches. That’s Kingsbury’s job.

“It’s his job to get us ready for the game,” Drake said. “I’m focused on what I’ve got to focus on. That’s not my focus. Whenever I get on the field, whenever my number is called, I’m ready to go.”