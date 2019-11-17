Deandre Hopkins calls for big changes in the replay process

Getty Images

Sunday’s showdown between the Texans and Ravens featured the latest blatant non-call of pass interference that wasn’t reversed via replay review. After the game, the player who was the victim of uncalled pass interference sounded off on social media.

“As a leader in the NFL, we need someone new in New York deciding calls,” Hopkins said on Twitter.

That’s a direct shot at senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron, who currently makes the decisions on replay review.

The reality is that, while Riveron indeed has final say over matters of replay review, it’s believed that he was told at some point between late August and early September to push the bar much, much higher when reviewing pass interference calls and non-calls. So it’s not really Riveron’s fault, if he was indeed told that his intended approach to replay review of pass interference calls and non-calls would be different.

Regardless of whether Hopkins has a point, the fact that he’s criticizing game officials and/or the officiating department could get him fined. Last month, the league sent a memo reminding all teams of the prohibition against such comments. The following week, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Rams linebacker Clay Matthews were fined $12,500 each for publicly criticizing game officials.