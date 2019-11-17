Eric Reid: Panthers (and many other teams) could use Colin Kaepernick

AP

The Panthers didn’t send a representative to Colin Kaepernick’s workout in Atlanta Saturday.

Other than Eric Reid, at least.

Via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, Reid said he drove to Atlanta for the session, and was back before the Panthers’ team meetings last night, which kind of eliminates any excuses their personnel department might have had.

And after a four-interception day from Kyle Allen, the topic was even more acute for Reid.

“I think we could use Colin’s help,” Reid said. “I think every team in the league could use Colin’s help. I would definitely be excited if he were here.”

Reid said he discussed his former teammate with owner David Tepper after Cam Newton went on injured reserve. He said Tepper told him they’d look at the tape of the workout, but the team doesn’t appear to be in the market for a veteran quarterback (for whatever reason).