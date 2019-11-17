Falcons up 20-0 at halftime

Getty Images

The Falcons didn’t fire everybody during the bye week, and they suddenly look like a competent football team.

They’re following up last week’s upset of the Saints by thrashing the Panthers 20-0 at halftime.

The Falcons turned things around a week ago by sacking Drew Brees six times, despite recording just seven in their first eight games.

Today, they’ve picked off Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen three times, after getting just two picks in their first nine games.

Between Allen coming back to Earth and the Falcons making big plays — including former Panther Kenjon Barner‘s 78-yard touchdown return — things are not as they once were in Atlanta.