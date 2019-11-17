Falcons win two in a row, hammer Panthers 29-3

Getty Images

The Falcons don’t look like the same team as before the bye, and that’s a good thing.

Because the old one nearly got everyone fired.

Atlanta won its second straight since the break, hammering the Panthers 29-3.

The Falcons had managed just seven sacks in the first eight games, but dropped Drew Brees six times last week and Kyle Allen five times Sunday.

They had just two interceptions and four takeaways in the first nine games, but picked Allen off three times in the first half and four total.

While that improved the Falcons all the way to 3-7, it’s remarkable progress from their first half of the season.

With Matt Ryan moving into the top 10 on the all-time passing yards list (passing Warren Moon), and Kenjon Barner returning a punt for a 78-yard touchdown against one of his old teams, it was a banner day for the Falcons.

For the Panthers (5-5), the reality that Cam Newton‘s not coming back is descending upon them, as Allen seems like a different player than the backup who won his first four starts in relief of the injured former MVP. He now has 14 turnovers against 10 touchdown passes this year, and they’re no longer clamoring for him to get a raise or declare him the face of the franchise.