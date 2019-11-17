Falcons with early lead after Kyle Allen pick

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen got a bunch of people excited by winning his first four starts this season, making some wonder if he was a starter of the future.

He has since resumed looking like a backup.

Allen just threw a ridiculous interception under pressure, which was his 11th turnover of the season. He’s thrown 10 touchdowns, to go with his six interceptions and five lost fumbles.

The Panthers are fortunate to be playing the Falcons, as a missed field goal left their lead at 3-0 after the turnover, but Allen’s going to have to play much cleaner if the Panthers are to hold onto any slim playoff hopes now that Cam Newton‘s on injured reserve.

The Falcons already have a pair of sacks, which wouldn’t be remarkable except they had seven in the first eight weeks (and six last week against the Saints).