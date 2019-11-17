Greg Olsen: Panthers were a comedy of terrible football

Getty Images

Sunday’s game against the Falcons started with the Panthers giving up a field goal and throwing an interceptions, which turned out to be a pretty good prelude to what the rest of the day would bring.

The Panthers turned the ball over four times, allowed five sacks, gave up a punt return touchdown and committed eight penalties while failing to score a touchdown in a 29-3 loss. Tight end Greg Olsen called it a comedic outing after the game, although he wasn’t laughing about how the team performed against their divisional rivals.

“We had a couple of chances for some spark plays in the beginning of the game,” via Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer. “They were there, we just didn’t make them. Penalties, completions for 15 yards called back for whatever. Just a comedy of terrible football.”

The loss is the third in the last four games for the Panthers, who are now 5-5 and in danger of losing contact with the playoff race with a loss to the Saints next weekend. Sunday showed there’s plenty to clean up if they are going to make that happen.