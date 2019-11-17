Inside the waiver proposed by the NFL to Colin Kaepernick

Posted by Mike Florio on November 17, 2019, 9:37 AM EST
Getty Images

Sunday’s homework assignment is coming along nicely, so far.

PFT has obtained the waiver proposed by the NFL to Colin Kaepernick in advance of Saturday’s workout. The three-page, 13-paragraph documents contains several specific provisions that could be relevant to the question of whether the NFL was trying to parlay the waiver into a release of any claims for collusion/retaliation that Kaepernick could make as a result of his ongoing unemployment by the league since settling his first collusion case in February.

Here’s the language of paragraph No. 2 from the waiver: “Player acknowledges that he has been made no promise of employment, and understands that his participation in the Workout does not constitute employment by any of the Released Parties (as defined herein), but desires to participate in the Workout voluntarily in order to be considered for possible future employment. Player further acknowledges that his participation in the Workout does not guarantee that Player will be offered employment by any of the Released Parties at any time.”

Paragraph No. 2 contains no language that would operate as a waiver of existing claims for collusion or retaliation. But its presence, despite being intended (we’re told) to preempt potential workers’ compensation claims, pulls the employment issue into the waiver, which becomes relevant to the portion of the waiver that specifically, and broadly, releases Kaepernick’s potential legal claims.

That language resides in paragraph No. 7: “In consideration for the opportunity to participate in the Workout, Player, for himself, his personal representatives, executors, administrators, heirs, successors and assigns, hereby releases, discharges, and agrees to indemnify and hold harmless National Invitational Camp, Inc., National Football Scouting, Inc., the owner(s), operator(s) and manager(s) of the Facility, any and all individuals participating in or present at the Workout, including, without limitation, Joe Philbin, the National Football League (‘NFL’) and each of its 32 NFL Member Clubs, and each of the foregoing parties’ respective direct and indirect affiliates, partners, subsidiaries, agents, representatives, employees, shareholders, officers, directors, attorneys, insurers, successors and assigns (collectively, the ‘Released Parties’), from and against any and all claims, demands, actions, causes of action, suits, grievances, costs, losses, expenses, damages, injuries, illnesses, and losses (including death) caused by, arising out of, occurring during, or related directly or indirectly to the Workout, Player’s presence at the Facility, and any medical treatment or services rendered in connection with or necessitated by Player’s participation in the Workout.”

Most of that word paella has become standard practice when attempting to ensure that a waiver sweeps as broadly as intended, covering all parties who could be sued and all parties who could be doing the suing. Here’s the specific language that would get my attention, if I were the lawyer whose client was being asked to sign it: “any and all claims . . . caused by, arising out of, occurring during, or related directly or indirectly to the Workout, Player’s presence at the Facility, and any medical treatment or services rendered in connection with or necessitated by Player’s participation in the Workout.”

The phrase “directly or indirectly” should raise a bright red flag, because the term “indirectly” easily could be used to bootstrap a waiver intended to protect the NFL and all related parties against a personal injury lawsuit into a silver bullet that would defeat from the get go any claims for collusion or retaliation related to Kaepernick’s ongoing unemployment from the moment his February settlement agreement was signed through and beyond the November 16 workout.

If I were representing Kaepernick, and if the goal were to have a genuine workout aimed at enhancing his chances of being signed by an NFL team, I would have asked immediately for the document to be revised to specifically clarify that any and all potential employment rights would be preserved. If the league had refused, I wouldn’t have signed it, because the language leaves the door sufficiently ajar for a subsequent defense to a collusion/retaliation case that signing the waiver extinguished the claims. Failure to obtain that clarification could be characterized as professional malpractice, especially in light of this portion of paragraph No. 13: “This Release is governed by the laws of New York, without regard to conflict-of-law principles, and is intended to be as broad and inclusive as permitted by the laws of the State of New York.” (Emphasis added.)

In their statement from Saturday afternoon, Kaepernick’s representatives said that “the NFL has demanded that as a precondition to the workout, Mr. Kaepernick sign an unusual liability waiver that addresses employment-related issues and rejected the standard liability waiver from physical injury proposed by Mr. Kaepernick’s representatives.” Based on the language of the waiver, that’s an overstatement of its specific contents.

That said, there’s enough language in the waiver to give a prudent, careful lawyer legitimate concern that an aggressive litigator would later argue that signing the document defeats all potential employment claims that Kaepernick could have made. Haggling over specific terms and words and phrases in waivers happens all the time; the reasonable reaction to the league’s waiver should have been for the two sides to engage in a prompt and thorough negotiation about the scope and content of the waiver, in order to ensure that he would be waiving only claims for personal injuries arising from the workout, and nothing more. With one extra sentence or paragraph, it could have been made perfectly clear that nothing in the waiver would undermine Kaepernick’s ability to claim that his employment rights have continued to be violated in the aftermath of the settlement agreement signed earlier this year.

A prompt and thorough negotation aimed at clarifying questionable language in the league’s waiver apparently never happened. Which brings back into focus what seems to be the sole overriding truth as it relates to the Kaepernick workout: Neither side viewed this as a legitimate effort to get him back in the NFL, but instead as a vehicle for advancing their own P.R. and/or legal agendas.

Permalink 25 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

25 responses to “Inside the waiver proposed by the NFL to Colin Kaepernick

  1. So let me see if I have this straight…Some guy opts out of his guaranteed contract, and then that guy can’t seem to find anyone who wants to sign him, and now he’s mad about being out of work. Do I have that right? What am I missing here? Is everyone on the planet guaranteed to get a job? When they don’t get a job is that because it’s everyone else’s fault?

  2. Was this the ‘standard workout agreement’ given to all players or not? What is the answer? The league said it was, his camp said it wasn’t. Who is lying? Simple question, what is the answer? Whether or not he should have signed it is a different question.

  3. Good thing that PFT has an attorney at it’s disposal! My head is spinning. But I guess the take away is that the NFL set this up to essentially set Kaepernick up(?!)

  5. Nothing wrong in protecting your business small or large. Especially since the person who was auditioning got paid a settlement from the people he was looking for work for.

  6. Is this the standard waiver form (my guess is yes) that all potential players are presented with, or is there language unique to Kaepernick? It is looking more and more that this guy has no desire to play in the NFL.

  8. Where’s MY private workout? –

    Geno Smith
    Trevone Boykin
    Connor Cook
    Charlie Whitehurst
    Landry Jones
    Matt Moore
    Cody Kessler
    Brian Hoyer
    Tyrod Taylor
    Marcus MariotaTrevor SiemianSam Bradford
    Blake Bortles
    (All NFL quarterbacks with a similar qbr in 2016)

    Because that’s what it’s about, right? It’s about giving qbs who were good in 2016 a chance to show they’ve still got it?

  9. Kap had 16 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in 11 games on Chip Kelly’s dumpster fire team. The team’s record is more a reflection of a defense ranked 32nd in the league. So let’s stop the spin he was a bad quarterback at the end. You don’t just sign anything that’s why you have lawyers. The NFL says it’s the standard waiver given to every prospect well let’s put them side by side.

    If Kap didn’t want to play he would have went home but he did the workout for a half dozen scouts. Anyone who suggests he’s not being blackballed is being disingenuous. Stop looking at this and comparing it to your employment situation. Obviously this is unique as is the entire NFL.

  12. This is a standard waiver/release given to all free agents when they work out for a team. It’s standard for most pro sports as well. This is not some grand conspiracy by the NFL. Get over it.

  13. Doesn’t matter at this point. He got his workout, and the results were as expected: he’s average.

    Average players aren’t worth it when there is a media circus around him. Ask Tebow, or Ray Rice.

  16. So basically it was saying this workout doesn’t guarantee you a job. What’s wrong with that? The fact this has to be written out and signed shows we have to many lawyers in this country.

  18. Surprising that in this day and age people still take the side of billionaires over millionaires. It is not as simple as he took a buyout and no team wants to sign him. Look around the NFL the past 3 years, look how bad some of the QB play has been. Do you honestly think Kaepernick is not better than Mason Rudolph, Trevor Siemian, and who ever the hell plays QB for the Denver Broncos? Take his afro, his beliefs, and his politics out of it, close your eyes and think about it for 20 seconds. Now do you still Kap has been given a fair shot of playing?

  19. Based on the language of the waiver, that’s an overstatement of its specific contents. Lawyer talk for kaep and his handlers lied about said waiver!

  20. I read this somewhere else “Kap tells NFL, “Stop running” Who changed the location at the last second? Oh yea, that`s right Kap did!

  21. KoolAidFree says:
    November 17, 2019 at 9:41 am
    So let me see if I have this straight…Some guy opts out of his guaranteed contract, and then that guy can’t seem to find anyone who wants to sign him, and now he’s mad about being out of work. Do I have that right? What am I missing here? Is everyone on the planet guaranteed to get a job? When they don’t get a job is that because it’s everyone else’s fault?

    ——————————————–

    Kaepernick did opt out of his contract but it was after he was told they weren’t going to keep him. His contract was guaranteed for injury only. Shanahan didn’t want him as the QB for his system. He would have been cut if he didnt opt out.

    That’s the part you’re missing.

    Why do people keep saying the same stuff over and over? I’m not team Kaepernick. I believe the distraction he brings doesnt match his talent at this point. There’s plenty of logical reasons for him not to have a job than to keep using the he opted out his contract. A simple search would clear that up.

    Kaepernick also did get benched by Bortles when he was recovering from injury but Bortles then got benched by Kaepernick. Let’s put those two to bed. People keep throwing then out there without any background. People love to complain when media outlets rush to tell a story but leave out or get the facts wrong but are some how ok with doing the same thing themselves.

    Kaepernick can’t read a defense. Kaepernick is more athletic and probably talented than some QBs playing right now. Kaepernick has a circus full of distractions coming with him, the few QBs that he is better than don’t. If he was a top tier talent he would have a job but he’s not. His asking price originally was too high. I don’t know what it is now. Noone does it’s all just speculation because he hasn’t got to that point in awhile now.

    Either way there’s plenty of reasons to pick from without having to use random headline excuses that you come across.

  22. Heck the Patriots left so many players go this year the NFL could start a new team, where is their tryout going to be held.

  23. This is absolutely insane. Kapernick is not interested in anything but publicity. If he truly thought he was good enough then he would go to ANY workout ANYWHERE and sign ANYTHING. He’s a martyr who is squeezing his last few minutes in the spotlight into a circus.
    After all of this nonsense and public shots at the NFL why would ANY team give him a chance? He’s average at best. No clubs want that headache.

  24. His team received this Wednesday morning why late so long(Saturday morning) to submit your own contract? Also it wasn’t like they just found a place to have the workout. This was all planned in advance.

  25. Sounds to me like it was the standard release all free agents have to sign to participate in a workout for an NFL team. Kap was a special case that some of the language ie. “directly or indirectly” impacted due to the fact that Kap had previously sued the NFL.

    I can state with absolute certainly that I would NEVER rehire a prior employee that sued me for millions. NO WAY. The second he filed a lawsuit against the NFL should have been the moment his NFL career was over forever. To refuse to rehire him is not collusion, it’s common sense.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!