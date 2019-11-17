Jets kick off game with a touchdown for fourth straight week

AP

The Jets offense has had its fair share of issues this season, but they haven’t had any problem starting off strong the last four weeks.

They came into Sunday’s game at Washington with a three-game streak of touchdowns on their opening offensive possession and they have extended that run to four games. Sam Darnold hit tight end Daniel Brown for a 20-yard touchdown to end a 75-yard drive and give the Jets a 6-0 lead.

Sam Ficken missed the extra point, so that lead didn’t get any bigger.

Darnold was 4-of-4 for 57 yards on the drive, including a couple of completions to wide receiver Jamison Crowder in his return to Washington. The first of those was initially ruled an incompletion, but Jets head coach Adam Gase won a challenge for the first time this season to turn it into an eight-yard gain.