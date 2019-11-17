Jets up 20-3 as Washington’s TD-less streak reaches 15 quarters

Getty Images

The Jets only won one of their first eight games this season, but they are well on their way to a two-game winning streak to kick off the second half of their schedule.

Sam Darnold has three touchdown passes, Jamal Adams has two sacks and the Jets have a 20-3 lead over Washington. Washington hasn’t scored a touchdown in 15 quarters.

Darnold hit tight end Ryan Griffin for a score to open the game with a touchdown for the fourth straight week. He extended the lead to 13-0 on a touchdown pass to Robby Anderson and capped the first half scoring by finding Griffin for a 16-yard score one play after they hooked up for a 45-yard completion.

Darnold’s good plays outweigh his one bad one, which was the decision to try a screen pass to a covered Ty Montgomery while throwing off his back foot in his own territory. Linebacker Jon Bostic picked the pass off and Washington got on the board with a field goal. Dustin Hopkins missed another field goal try a few minutes later after Washington recovered kickoff returner Vyncint Smith‘s fumble.

Those wasted opportunities are paired with a holding penalty on guard Brandon Scherff that wiped out a 61-yard pass to Terry McLaurin. Scherff then got an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty when he removed his helmet to argue the call and Washington also picked up a roughing the kicker penalty that gave the Jets a chance to stay on the field for Anderson’s touchdown.

Dwayne Haskins is 9-of-13 for 52 yards in his first home start. He’s been sacked four times and it’s hard to see how the team is going to generate enough offense to avoid their ninth loss of the 2019 season.