Jordan Howard out vs. Patriots

Getty Images

The Eagles will be without their leading rusher today against the Patriots.

Jordan Howard, who was listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, will not play, according to multiple reports.

Howard, who arrived in a trade from the Bears during the offseason, has emerged as the Eagles’ starting running back and leads the team with 525 rushing yards and six touchdowns. In Howard’s absence, Miles Sanders will get more carries, and new arrival Jay Ajayi will be pushed into action.

Moving the ball against the Patriots hasn’t been easy for anyone this season, but the Patriots’ defense is much better against the pass than against the run, so Doug Pederson would surely like to be able to get a ground game going today. Howard will be missed.