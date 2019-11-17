Josh Allen leads Bills to big win over Dolphins

Getty Images

The Dolphins had shown signs of life in recent weeks and entered today on a two-game winning streak. The Bills had shown signs that they weren’t as good as their record looked.

But order was restored when the Bills went to Miami and dominated the Dolphins today. The win improves the Bills to 7-3 and keeps them in great shape to make the playoffs, while the loss drops the Dolphins to 2-8 and keeps them near the top of the 2020 NFL draft order.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen had one of his best games. allen threw three touchdown passes, ran for a touchdown, didn’t fumble, didn’t throw an interception and didn’t take a sack. It was a strong game aided by a weak Dolphins defense.

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick did his best under relentless pressure, but he was sacked repeatedly, and the Dolphins’ running game couldn’t do anything. This game was a good reminder of how bad the Dolphins are, after they may have fooled some people the last two weeks.

What kind of team the Bills are remains to be seen. But the AFC wild card race is short on contenders, and the Bills are at the head of the pack.