Kyler Murray: Disappointing to lose when you’re in position to win

Kyler Murray didn’t have a lot of experience with losing when he was drafted first overall by the Cardinals this year.

He never lost a game in high school and only lost three games during his time in college, so he’s in uncharted territory right now. The Cardinals are 3-7-1 after Sunday’s 36-26 loss to the 49ers and this one might have hurt even more than usual.

The Cardinals led 16-0 in the first half and Murray’s 22-yard rushing touchdown with 6:30 to play put them back up 26-23 after they gave up that lead. Murray said “a loss is a loss” after the game, but it sounded like this one was particularly painful.

“I’m used to winning,” Murray said, via ESPN.com. “I’ve always won, and then being in situations like when you go up 16 or you’re in position to win and you should win, it’s disappointing.”

Murray threw two touchdowns and ran for 67 rushing yards along with that go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, so the pain of the defeat is likely tempered by continued signs that they’ve found a quarterback who can help them avoid losing seasons in the future.