Lamar Jackson on MVP talk: I’m trying for something more

Posted by Josh Alper on November 17, 2019, 8:38 PM EST
Getty Images

Another week, another Ravens win and another sparkling performance by Lamar Jackson means it is time for another round of MVP discussions about the Baltimore quarterback.

Safety Earl Thomas made his support for Jackson known earlier this month and running back Mark Ingram did the honors on Sunday. Ingram called Jackson the “MVP frontrunner” while doing some pre-press conference hype work for his teammate.

Jackson did not keep the cheerleading going once he hit the podium.

“I’m all about winning,” Jackson said, via PennLive.com. “I’m glad [Ingram] feels that way, but I’m trying to get something even more.”

Ingram said that Jackson’s been “one-upping himself each week” and going 17-of-24 for 222 yards and four touchdowns while also running nine times for 86 yards in the 41-7 win over the Texans certainly qualifies. Should Jackson keep that ball rolling, his Ravens teammates will have plenty of company beating the drum for Jackson’s MVP chances.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Lamar Jackson on MVP talk: I’m trying for something more

  5. Sorry Lamar but you are not winning the SB this year. The Patriots will represent the AFC in the SB this year.

  6. Baltimore has to hope that they get at least one title out of him before his style of play catches up to him.
    Exciting to watch, but I’m sure Raven fans hold their breath a lot.

  7. He doesn’t care about the MVP, he wants the Lombardi. Media will keep asking until he runs out of different ways to say so and flubs. Then they go on the attack and fans run with it.

  8. As a ravens fan I have watched every play this season and I’m telling you it’s not just about the stats. In every critical moment of each game he just comes up big. Whether it’s a throw or a run he takes whatever the defense gives him on that play. This same team with Flacco would have maybe 4 wins. His ability to convert on third down and keep drives going, control the clock then finish with 7 points has been back-breaking to the opponents this year. His teammates love playing with him. The highlight reel runs are just a side note to the level he is playing right now.

  9. johnnycantread: “Exciting to watch, but I’m sure Raven fans hold their breath a lot.”

    True story. On his 59 yard run today, up 21-0 or more in the second half, and he lowers his shoulder into the defender. I don’t expect him to just run out or slide after the first down, but up that much there’s no need to be taking unnecessary hits.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!