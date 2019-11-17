Lamar Jackson on MVP talk: I’m trying for something more

Getty Images

Another week, another Ravens win and another sparkling performance by Lamar Jackson means it is time for another round of MVP discussions about the Baltimore quarterback.

Safety Earl Thomas made his support for Jackson known earlier this month and running back Mark Ingram did the honors on Sunday. Ingram called Jackson the “MVP frontrunner” while doing some pre-press conference hype work for his teammate.

Jackson did not keep the cheerleading going once he hit the podium.

“I’m all about winning,” Jackson said, via PennLive.com. “I’m glad [Ingram] feels that way, but I’m trying to get something even more.”

Ingram said that Jackson’s been “one-upping himself each week” and going 17-of-24 for 222 yards and four touchdowns while also running nine times for 86 yards in the 41-7 win over the Texans certainly qualifies. Should Jackson keep that ball rolling, his Ravens teammates will have plenty of company beating the drum for Jackson’s MVP chances.