Lamar Jackson’s two scoring passes has Ravens up 14-0 on Texans

Lamar Jackson got off to a slow start.

He completed only one of his first six attempts for 12 yards.

Jackson, though, got hot in the second quarter. His two touchdown passes have the Ravens out to a 14-0 halftime lead on the Texans.

Jackson ended the first half 8-of-13 for 97 yards. He threw a 15-yard touchdown to Seth Roberts and an 18-yard touchdown to Mark Andrews.

Jackson also has six runs for 45 yards.

The Ravens had chances to score on two other possessions in the first half, but Justin Tucker missed a 43-yard field goal, hitting the upright, and then the Texans tackled Andrews for a 2-yard loss on a fake field goal attempt on fourth-and-two from the Houston 37.

Four of the Texans’ five drives crossed midfield. They lost a fumble, turned it over on downs when they didn’t get a blatant pass interference penalty on Ravens defensive back Matt Judon on receiver DeAndre Hopkins, punted and Ka'imi Fairbairn missed a 43-yard field goal with time running out in the first half.

Deshaun Watson got his leg caught underneath him on a sack by Jaylon Ferguson late in the first half. He stayed in the game, though, and appeared to be moving OK.

Watson went 10-of-15 for 102 yards, and Hopkins has five catches for 43 yards.