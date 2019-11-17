Laremy Tunsil set to play on Sunday

Getty Images

The Texans downgraded a couple of their questionable players to out on Saturday, but left tackle Laremy Tunsil was not one of them.

Tunsil is not expected to be downgraded on Sunday either. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Tunsil is expected to play against the Ravens in Week 11.

Tunsil was listed as questionable due to a shoulder injury that kept him out of Houston’s Week Nine win over the Jaguars in London. The Texans were on a bye last week and the time off appears to have been a good thing for the tackle’s health.

Wide receiver Will Fuller and cornerback Bradley Roby were ruled out on Saturday. Safety Tashaun Gipson was also listed as questionable on Friday.