Myles Garrett pulls plug on potential sit-down interview with Jay Glazer

As the eleventh Sunday of the season unfolds, two guys are getting most of the attention. One of them could have gotten even more attention during the pregame shows.

Jay Glazer of FOX had planned to travel to Cleveland to interview Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who was suspended indefinitely after whacking Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet.

“Myles Garrett agreed to do a sitdown interview with me for today’s #FOXNFLSUNDAY about Thursday night,” Glazer said on Twitter. “Shortly before we were heading to [the] airport we were informed Browns brass brought Garrett to the facility and told him [that he] cannot do the interview.”

A Browns spokesperson told PFT that the team did not prohibit Garrett from doing the interview, but that they instead gave him advice and allowed him to make his own decision. His decision was to not do the interview.

On one hand, it makes sense for Garrett to say nothing, given that he has a pending appeal. On the other hand, Garrett should be concened about the court of public opinion.

On the other other hand (if that’s even possible), how much should he be worried about public opinion? He’s not Richie Incognito or Vontaze Burfict. Even despite a couple of fines from earlier in the season, Garrett isn’t regarded as a dirty player.

Besides, what could he say to erase the image of Garrett windmilling a helmet onto Rudolph’s head? There’s not much of a potential gain, there’s too much of a potential risk. All things considered, it makes sense for Garrett to choose to stay quiet, for now.