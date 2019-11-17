N’Keal Harry in Patriots lineup, Jay Ajayi active for Eagles

Getty Images

The Patriots will have their 2019 first-round pick in the lineup for the first time on Sunday.

Wide receiver N'Keal Harry is active for the first time this season. The rookie was on injured reserve after hurting his ankle this summer and was activated before their Week Nine game, but was declared inactive for that contest.

While Harry is active, the Eagles will not have running back Jordan Howard. Howard suffered a stinger last week and was listed as questionable on Friday. Jay Ajayi, who signed on Friday, is active for Philly.

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and linebacker Nigel Bradham are also out with injuries for the Eagles. Quarterback Nate Sudfeld, defensive end Shareef Miller, offensive lineman Nate Herbig and defensive end Daeshon Hall are the other inactives for Philly.

Safety Patrick Chung and running back Damien Harris didn’t travel with the Patriots. Offensive lineman Korey Cunningham, quarterback Cody Kessler, wide receiver Gunner Olszewski, tight end Ryan Izzo and defensive lineman Byron Cowart are also inactive.