Patrick Chung didn’t travel to Philly with Patriots

Safety Patrick Chung left Super Bowl LII with a concussion and he’ll miss this Sunday’s game against the Eagles entirely.

The Patriots announced that Chung did not travel with the team to Philadelphia on Saturday. Chung had been listed as questionable with heel and chest injuries.

Chung has been on the injury report because of those issues for several weeks and he missed a pair of games earlier this season. Terrence Brooks has played in place of Chung in other games and will likely see more playing time against the Eagles as well.

Rookie running back Damien Harris also remained in New England. He was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury on Friday’s injury report. It will be the eighth time Harris lands on the inactive list this season.