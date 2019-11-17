Patriots hold off Eagles for 17-10 win

Posted by Josh Alper on November 17, 2019, 7:48 PM EST
The Patriots and Eagles played an offensive extravaganza in Minnesota during Super Bowl LII, but Sunday’s game in Philadelphia looked a lot more like Super Bowl LIII.

There were a lot of punts — eight for each side — as both yards and points were at a premium on a day when both teams saw their defenses put forth winning efforts. The Patriots offense was able to score the only points of the second half, however, and they head home with a 17-10 win.

Philadelphia opened the game with a field goal and then drove 95 yards for a touchdown that put them up 10-0 early. The Patriots defense took over from there and forced a Carson Wentz fumble while they were kicking three field goals to close the lead. Their lone touchdown came on their first possession of the third quarter when Julian Edelman threw to Phillip Dorsett for a score.

The Eagles wouldn’t threaten to score until the final minutes when they drove from their 6-yard-line to the New England 26-yard-line. Wentz threw four straight incompletions at that point, however, and the Eagles were on their way to their fifth loss of the season.

Wentz was 20-of-39 for 214 yards and took five sacks and 11 hits over the course of the proceedings. They cobbled together 81 yards on 21 carries without Jordan HowardJay Ajayi was active, but didn’t touch the ball Sunday — but the failure to make plays through the air left the team without any real threats to the Patriots defense. It didn’t help that right tackle Lane Johnson left the game with a head injury in the first round and did not return.

New England didn’t have too much more to show for their offensive efforts. Their running game remained sluggish and Tom Brady was 26-of-47 for 216 yards while finding the going particularly tough in the red zone.

Despite that, the Patriots avoided a second straight loss and move on to host the Cowboys with a 9-1 record. The Eagles will be rooting for the Patriots in that game and trying to beat the Seahawks in their own Week 12 matchup.

  3. If not for the gift PI call on the opening drive, the Eagles would have lost 17-3.

    Regardless, I’ll take it. I had this game figured as a loss to a tough team on the road when the schedule came out.

  8. The Eagles needs to get ready for the draft and free agency because they aren’t making the playoffs. Wentz will never win a Super Bowl as a starting quarterback of any team.

  11. Ugly defensive game where neither offense looked serviceable and Edelman seemed to be the only guy on offense getting away from his man. Have to have some rhythm on offense next week against the Boys. Glad the drive to kick off the second half was the difference. Nice to be 9 and 1. Go Pats!

  12. I was surprised the Eagles defense surprisingly hung in there. The offense on the other hand… they seriously need wr help along with cb help in the offseason or draft. 6 receptions by wrs the whole game. The Pats also have a very good defense and as a team they bounced back well.

  13. Cry Eagles, Cry. Looks like you may be staying home for the playoffs. Only way you are getting in is to win the division and that’s a longshot. I still think Wentz is extremely overrated.

  14. carloswlassiter says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:50 pm
    If not for the gift PI call on the opening drive, the Eagles would have lost 17-3.

    —-
    I also thought the flag with a few seconds left left was a horse crap call. Clean hit

  15. Outside of the 1st quarter, that looked like a Mitchell Trubinsky led offense. In other words, bad. While Wentz made some great plays, he made some equally bad plays. There was no consistancy to his play. He needs to learn to throw the ball away instead of taking sacks when there is noone open.

    Fire Groh at the end of the season and let Agholar hit free agency and find a young speed WR. Stop signing aging retreads who never see the field.

  16. The game was right there for the iggles to take but they grasped defeat from the jaws of victory! The pixy dust has left the building when Foles went !

  17. @terripet

    At least they didn’t quit on their teams right before the season started just because they couldn’t be bothered to rehab an injury.

  18. “If not for the gift PI call on the opening drive, the Eagles would have lost 17-3.
    Regardless, I’ll take it. I had this game figured as a loss to a tough team on the road when the schedule came out.”

    Football doesn’t work that way. Every game has dozens of “ifs.” Lots of those went the Pats way in this one, also.

    Hard fought game & the final score was pretty indicative of the battle.

  19. vancouversportsbro says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:50 pm
    The eagles still owned them in the super bowl.

    Watching Malcolm Jenkins take that receiver out was the highlight of the game

    Kinda like Brady OWNED your Seahawks in the SB. Right?

    #oneyeardynasty

  21. I spent all day defending Wentz, but he was awful those last couple of drives. Part of it is Doug became pass happy starting the 2nd quarter. The Patriots defense could just tee off. Wentz made some nice plays, but also was way off on several throws, held the bell too long, etc. Injuries really hurting us as well. I’ll throw in that the officiating was questionable. In the end, you play like that against the Patriots and you’re going to lose.

  23. @terripet is absolutely correct – both QBs stunk it up.

    Pats aren’t looking very strong lately and their stats are padded against mediocre opponents. Philly may not be going anywhere this year but New England is well on their way down the same path. I won’t call them totally out as well, but c’mon, that team is weak. Pretty obvious, guys.

  24. Bad playcalling by Doug and Wentz looked really bad out there today. May have been the worst I’ve ever seen him play. Still have faith in my Eagles but they need to start executing.

  26. Happy for the win but a close game that could of easily went the other way.

    Brady is looking old and it seems like the only WR he is able to connect with is Edelman.

    The Pats D are vulnerable and slow.

  27. Hey Vancouver .. very classy comment !! Left game with a concussion .. you are more annoying than Romo who won’t shut up!! I don’t know who you root for cuz I’m new here but you are classless!!

  28. vancouversportsbro says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:50 pm
    The eagles still owned them in the super bowl.

    Watching Malcolm Jenkins take that receiver out was the highlight of the game
    —————————-
    That was hardy an owning. It was a hard fought game that was not decided until the end. But the shower of hater tears does make this better so thanks.

  30. dolphins4 says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:52 pm
    The Eagles needs to get ready for the draft and free agency because they aren’t making the playoffs. Wentz will never win a Super Bowl as a starting quarterback of any team.
    —–
    Wentz was clearly not the problem today. Did you not see the dime he threw that should have tied it? Another drop for agholor for a td. That’s the 3rd game this season where the eagles wrs dropped the go ahead or game tying td on the eagles last drive this season. That won’t show on the stat sheets but if you watched the game you would know. Eagles rally missed Jordan Howard too. Pat’s fans shouldn’t kid themselves either. This game was nothing to be proud of for them. Last 2 games they played very poorly. Eagles are clearly not a very good team. Defense actually looked ok today though.

  32. cobrala2 says:
    November 17, 2019 at 8:01 pm
    @terripet is absolutely correct – both QBs stunk it up.

    Pats aren’t looking very strong lately and their stats are padded against mediocre opponents. Philly may not be going anywhere this year but New England is well on their way down the same path. I won’t call them totally out as well, but c’mon, that team is weak. Pretty obvious, guys.

    ———-

    NE will get Isaiah Wynn back next week abs it will make a huge difference

  34. vancouversportsbro says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:50 pm
    The eagles still owned them in the super bowl.

    Watching Malcolm Jenkins take that receiver out was the highlight of the game
    ————-
    Take away the illegal formation TD catch for Foles and the TD catch that was really incomplete (THIS year it should have been a TD)… Pats got hosed…

  36. “The Eagles still owned them in the Super Bowl”??? There’s really no logical way to argue a point someone brings up 2 years later.. So, congrats..

  38. billsfaninmiami says:
    November 17, 2019 at 8:09 pm
    Shoulda gone to OT – gotta catch that ball!

    ———————-

    Agholar has single handedly sabotaged the Eagles chances in multiple games this year. I still can’t believe that ball he fumbled without being touched in the Lions game that was returned for a TD. That was the difference in that game as well.

  40. exinsidetrader says:
    November 17, 2019 at 8:12 pm
    Pats O-Line is still sub-par, Brady did not look good in wind, and the running game is garbage. Ravens have to be the new favorites to win the AFC

    —-
    Let the Ravens peak now instead of December and January. I have no problem with that 🙂

  43. solo681 says:
    November 17, 2019 at 8:03 pm

    Happy for the win but a close game that could of easily went the other way.

    Brady is looking old and it seems like the only WR he is able to connect with is Edelman.

    The Pats D are vulnerable and slow.
    ————————
    Pats D is vulnerable and slow? After the 1st qtr they only gave up about 25 years till the Eagles 2nd to the last series. If it wasn’t for the bad personal foul call against DB Brooks, who stuck his shoulder into the TE’s chest and wasn’t helmet to helmet, the Eagles would have went 3 and out again. The helmet to helmet hit in this game was against Dorsett on his TD catch. The defender clearly hit him with the crown of his helmet to Dorsett’s head which knocked him out of the game. But Pats don’t get those calls.

  45. oiler1980 says:
    November 17, 2019 at 8:12 pm
    “The Eagles still owned them in the Super Bowl”??? There’s really no logical way to argue a point someone brings up 2 years later.. So, congrats..

    ———-

    But alas Nick Foles is gone …..they probably would have won with him today

  46. vancouversportsbro says:
    November 17, 2019 at 7:50 pm
    The eagles still owned them in the super bowl.

    Watching Malcolm Jenkins take that receiver out was the highlight of the game

    ___________________________________________________________________________________

    The highlight of the game for you was watching a player suffer a potential life-altering injury? Wow, that’s one of the most disgusting sports-related things I’ve ever heard said. You must feel good about yourself.

  47. exinsidetrader says:
    November 17, 2019 at 8:12 pm

    Ravens have to be the new favorites to win the AFC
    ———————————————————————————–
    We’ll see.

  48. Ricko: find it funny people say that formation was illegal yet the Pats had run same play with same formation and it was fine hmmmmm.

  49. Nice to see the Iggles and Pederson for what they really are, very average 5-5. Also nice to see their fans shut their yaps for a change.

  52. “Wentz was clearly not the problem today. Did you not see the dime he threw that should have tied it? Another drop for agholor for a td. That’s the 3rd game this season where the eagles wrs dropped the go ahead or game tying td on the eagles last drive this season.”

    C’mon man, that pass was well thrown but it was an almost impossible catch to make. The receiver had his whole body contorted to try and catch it as it was falling in just behind him with a defender all over him. I don’t know about the other TD drops as this is the first time I’ve seen the Eagles play this year, but it would have been a tremendous play by any receiver to make that one.

  54. Better be frigid next Sunday in Foxborough vs Dallas, cause Pats are looking shaky. If Wynn can stay on the field, things may change. Is Newhouse as good as we can do for a backup? Brady looking his age the last couple games.

  55. Getting tired of big hits that are CLEAN, getting called for 15 yards. Sure, it happens fast, but just because there is a noise and a guy crumpled to the ground, it doesn’t mean it was an illegal hit.

    That big hit was shoulder to chest. TEXTBOOK. Clean.

    The hit in the Bills game was also clean, although the diving QB who had become a runner NAILED the Pats defender with the crown of HIS helmet into the SIDE of the defenders head. ANyone who disputes this should take note that the defender was not fined

  57. BIll Vinovich and the other officials did their best to help the Eagles. They just couldn’t take advantage. Bogus PI, no call on late hit to Brady, bogus reversal of interception in the endzone. We know who the NFL wished wanted to win.

  58. BB is a genius and Wentz is also overrated. His throws were horrible and not accurate at all.
    There is not a HC in the game that knows how to adjust like BB.
    You can not make mistakes vs BB or you have no chance of winning. This game was won by BB and his scheme. Yes I know the players have to play but even Brady did not look like Brady.

  59. harrisonhits2 says:
    November 17, 2019 at 8:25 pm
    “Wentz was clearly not the problem today. Did you not see the dime he threw that should have tied it? Another drop for agholor for a td. That’s the 3rd game this season where the eagles wrs dropped the go ahead or game tying td on the eagles last drive this season.”

    C’mon man, that pass was well thrown but it was an almost impossible catch to make. The receiver had his whole body contorted to try and catch it as it was falling in just behind him with a defender all over him. I don’t know about the other TD drops as this is the first time I’ve seen the Eagles play this year, but it would have been a tremendous play by any receiver to make that one

    Lol yea because he did a horrible job of tracking the ball. It’s his fault that his body was out of position. Again that’s not the first time agholor has had trouble tracking deep balls. Check the dallas game.

  60. Great game. It was a defensive gem for both teams. And it was really good to see the Pats’ D rebound from that ugly Ravens game. Good game Philly! Until we meet again

  61. Gotta love fan bases. Ravens fans are out of control hyping Lamar as MVP when he keeps throwing for 180 yards per game. Eagles fans just can’t accept they are not a good team and haven’t been good since that Super Bowl win; remember when Wentz was the QB flavor of the month back then and the next Heir Apparent prior to his injury? Yeah, me too.
    The Pats D is solid. O line is a disaster. Wynn had better actually play more than 2 games or I see a tough road ahead. This isn’t about Brady getting old, it’s about an O line that gets pushed back 3-4 yards on every sequence and Brady has no space or time. But somehow they’re 9-1 and the #1 seed again, much to everyone’s chagrin.
    Jimmy G bailed the Niners out today. Kind of like the Ravens fans, I think Niners fans are drinking the Kool Aid too soon. Good? Absolutely. Great in December when it matters? TBD. I sure would not want to face TB and BB in Foxborough if I were the Ravens or face AR in Lambeau (plus the refs).

  62. The fact that Patriot fans continue to use the “Lane Johnson…fun” line — more than a year and a half after Lane said what he said — only proves how much that SB loss to the Eagles still stings. Patriots fans need to move on. They’re starting to look obsessed.

    Wentz was escaping collapsed pockets and was hitting guys right in the hands all game. Even Romo kept saying so.

    He needs decent receivers to throw to before we can call the kid a loser.

  63. Dallas Goedert has hands of stone. He double caught or dropped everything he touched tonight including the TD which was a gift on the replay reversal

