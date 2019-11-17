Raiders beat winless Bengals, improve to 6-4

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 17, 2019, 7:32 PM EST
The Raiders are still in the playoff race. And the Bengals are still in first place in the race for the first overall pick.

Although Cincinnati made it closer than most were expecting today in Oakland, the Raiders ultimately earned a hard-fought 17-10 victory over the Bengals. The win improves the Raiders to 6-4 and has them firmly in the AFC playoff race, while the loss drops the Bengals to 0-10, the worst record in the NFL.

Derek Carr was efficient, completing 25 of 29 passes for 292 yards, and Josh Jacobs had another strong game running the ball, with 23 carries for 112 yards.

For the Bengals, quarterback Ryan Finley struggled again, completing just 13 of 31 passes for 115 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. Finley was sacked five times.

The Bengals’ top priority for the remainder of this season will be evaluating Finley and determining whether to use the likely first overall pick in the draft on a franchise quarterback. They could easily go 0-16.

For the Raiders, the playoffs are very much in sight. Jon Gruden has his team going places.

17 responses to “Raiders beat winless Bengals, improve to 6-4

  2. For all these fans who say the salary cap makes the NFL’s talent pool that much tighter, can you explain how the nfl had 1 winless team before the salary cap, and that was an expansion team. While the league has seen 2 and possibly 3 winless teams in just over a decade. I’m not arguing against or for the cap but wow

  8. We played a sloppy game, gifting the Bengals points off turnovers, but we got the win, which is what matters. Our much-maligned defense continues to have its ups and downs, but I’m excited about it’s potential, with another good draft. Once again, Crosby is going to be a beast, and Mullen got his first INT. Go Raiders!

  10. That was one ugly win, I hope they realize that they can’t expect teams to roll over, they need to bring it all against the Jets next week.

    One nation, Raider Nation.

  11. Gee what happened to the narrative that was being pushed that said Gruden didn’t have it anymore? I’m not even a Raiders fan but you gotta admit he’s building something special there. It won’t happen in California, but they are gonna be a force over the next couple of years in Vegas, and he’s proving that you can’t build a TEAM when you’re paying 1 guy. Oh by the way how’s Mack working out for the Bears anyway are they undefeated and headed to a Superbowl? Wahahahahahahaha

  12. “For all these fans who say the salary cap makes the NFL’s talent pool that much tighter, can you explain how the nfl had 1 winless team before the salary cap, and that was an expansion team. While the league has seen 2 and possibly 3 winless teams in just over a decade. I’m not arguing against or for the cap but wow”

    When you draft poorly you’re going to lose in an equitable field. Having 2-3 max players on a team won’t help either. You need a complete team and only the teams that draft, trade and coach well are going to be able to be competitive.

    If you lift the cap it would absolutely kill the small market teams. No one would want to play for them, they’d chase the big money and then you’d be left with broke NFL teams gambling to win it all every year. Dallas comes to mind. Colts, Redskins, Falcons, Jets, Steelers – they’d spend $500m each fielding a team.

    It’d be crazy and dumb. The way it is works, but again, a lot of moving parts that you have to have go your way.

  14. Salute to Crosby, heck of a game and heck of a season so far. It was the Bengals Oline to be fair but he dominated it on both sides. Mullen and Johnson having their coming out party too both making several good defensive plays. This might be one of the most talented and or productive rookie classes for any team ever which hopefully leads to bigger and better things.

    Besides the one bonehead throw Carr had he was virtually perfect. If our defense can prevent the big plays and the refs dont try to stop our drives on offense with terrible calls we actually might have a chance this year.

  17. Just to keep it in perspective; Crosby faced a guy who was out of football last year and only the Bengals would sign him because they love going to the scrap heap to get players.

    Not dinging Crosby; 4 sacks is impressive no matter who you go up against.

