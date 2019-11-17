Rams find the end zone, up 10-0 on Bears

Getty Images

At the current rate, it’s unclear how many touchdowns will be scored tonight.

The Rams got the first one. It may be enough.

Todd Gurley popped through on a short run for a 10-0 Rams lead over the Bears, which could be decisive.

The run was set up by a 50-yard pass to Cooper Kupp, which was initially ruled a touchdown before replay showed he fumbled out of bounds at the 1-yard line.

The Bears have struggled to do anything with the ball, with Mitchell Trubisky throwing an interception, Eddy Pineiro missing two field goals and a three-and-out to go with one turnover on downs.