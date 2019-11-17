Rams find the end zone, up 10-0 on Bears

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 17, 2019, 9:35 PM EST
At the current rate, it’s unclear how many touchdowns will be scored tonight.

The Rams got the first one. It may be enough.

Todd Gurley popped through on a short run for a 10-0 Rams lead over the Bears, which could be decisive.

The run was set up by a 50-yard pass to Cooper Kupp, which was initially ruled a touchdown before replay showed he fumbled out of bounds at the 1-yard line.

The Bears have struggled to do anything with the ball, with Mitchell Trubisky throwing an interception, Eddy Pineiro missing two field goals and a three-and-out to go with one turnover on downs.