Ravens embarrass Texans 41-7 for their sixth consecutive victory

Game by game, against other contenders, the Ravens are proving they have a chance to do something they haven’t done since 2012.

The Ravens dominated, annihilated, crushed, routed, smashed and otherwise embarrassed the Texans 41-7. At 8-2 and on a six-game winning streak, the Ravens are doing the same in the AFC North in the standings.

Lamar Jackson threw for 222 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for 86 yards on nine carries.

Robert Griffin III replaced Jackson with the game out of hand midway through the fourth quarter, and with Griffin in the game, Gus Edwards busted a run for 63 yards for the final margin. Edwards finished with eight carries for 112 yards and the touchdown.

The Ravens finished with 492 yards.

Baltimore has beaten (and beaten up on) the Seahawks (30-16), Patriots (37-20) and now Texans, which is why many now have the Ravens as the Super Bowl favorite. They have the Rams, 49ers and Bills in the next three weeks.

The Ravens shut out the Texans and led 34-0 until Carlos Hyde broke free for a 41-yard touchdown run with 7:10 left in the game. It was too little, too late for the Texans, who fell to 6-4 and now face a must-win against the Colts (6-4) on Thursday night.

The Texans lost the first meeting with Indianapolis 30-23 on Oct. 20.

Houston missed early opportunities to score as Deshaun Watson lost a fumble, the Texans turned it over on downs and Ka'imi Fairbairn missed a 43-yard field goal.

Watson finished 18-for-29 for 169 yards, an interception and a 63.7 passer rating. He was sacked six times.