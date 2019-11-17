Ravens score on first possession of second half to pull away from Texans

Getty Images

The Ravens opened the second half the way they closed the first half — with a touchdown.

Baltimore scored on its final two possessions of the first half — not counting a one-play kneel down to end the second quarter — and opened the second half with a six-play, 78-yard drive.

Lamar Jackson‘s 25-yard touchdown pass to Mark Ingram with 11:33 remaining in the third quarter has the Ravens out to a 21-0 lead on Houston.

Jackson now is 11-of-16 for 141 yards and three touchdowns after a rough first quarter. He has completed passes to eight different receivers.

Jackson also has 45 rushing yards.