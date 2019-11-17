Report: NFL to fine around 10 players for leaving bench during Thursday’s fight

Getty Images

In Friday’s announcement of suspensions for three players and fines for the Browns and Steelers related to the fight at the end of Thursday night’s game, the NFL said more fines would be coming for players who were involved in the fracas.

That group is expected to include Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph along with players from both teams who left the bench during the fight.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that around 10 players are expected to be fined this week for going onto the field. The league is still reviewing video of the incident before formally issuing the penalties.

Players who leave the bench and don’t get involved in a fight can be fined $3,507 for a first offense. Getting involved ups the fine to $7,017 for a first offense.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was suspended for at least the rest of the season for hitting Rudolph in the head with Rudolph’s helmet. Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was suspended three games and Browns defensive end Larry Ogunjobi was suspended one game.