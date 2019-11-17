Richard Sherman suggests replay went against him because he’s active in the NFLPA

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 17, 2019, 8:24 PM EST
Getty Images

San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman made a serious allegation after today’s win over Arizona: Sherman believes his status as a member of the NFL Players Association Executive Committee results in him getting more penalties, and less of the benefit of the doubt from the officiating office.

Early in today’s game, the Cardinals successfully challenged a play on which Sherman initially wasn’t penalized. The league’s officiating office looked at the replay and saw that Sherman had committed pass interference. Sherman wasn’t happy about that, and he suggested that the league is picking on him.

“I had three penalties on the season coming into this game, and to get three in a half is really interesting. Especially with the way that the reversals have gone. I think there’s been probably over 100 PI challenges this year, and there’s been five, I think, reversals, and I’m two of them. I think being an E.C. member and part of that committee has its perks, and then it has its conversations where you’re the only one who gets overturned,” Sherman said.

Sherman hinted that officials might want to please the league office by sticking it to a vocal supporter of the players’ union.

“I’ve been here long enough and played long enough to understand they call the game like that sometimes,” Sherman said. “I know the way the system works with referees and how they get in the playoffs, and how they have point systems whether they got it right or got it wrong, so the league will make that decision and tell them if they’re right or wrong.”

Sherman’s theory sounds awfully farfetched, and the reality is that he did commit pass interference on the play in question. Sherman is right that he’s one of the few players who has been flagged for pass interference after a replay review, but the idea that the league officiating office is targeting him is a stretch.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “Richard Sherman suggests replay went against him because he’s active in the NFLPA

  4. This will be a dude that writes a serious tell all book once he retires that airs ALL the dirty laundry of the NFL and what the average fan has no idea about.
    Drug testing, PEDs, shade free agency deals and tampering stuff. You can bet in that once he retires

  6. As a fan of the team, I can honestly say Sherm is crazy. That was full blown interference. So were his other two.

  8. Remember when Sherman accused Baker Mayfield of refusing to shake his hand before the game, only for video to come out of the two shaking hands? Initially Sherman doubled down on that before finally admitting he was wrong. This is just more of that, Sherman trying to get his name in the press. Maybe if Sherman didn’t hold and commit P.I. so often he wouldn’t be on the wrong end of reviews?

  9. finzfan49 says:
    November 17, 2019 at 8:29 pm

    This will be a dude that writes a serious tell all book once he retires that airs ALL the dirty laundry of the NFL and what the average fan has no idea about.
    Drug testing, PEDs, shade free agency deals and tampering stuff. You can bet in that once he retires
    _______________________________________________–
    And the whine when he isnt a 1st ballot or 2nd or 3rd.. maybe 4th

  10. finzfan49 says:
    November 17, 2019 at 8:29 pm
    This will be a dude that writes a serious tell all book once he retires that airs ALL the dirty laundry of the NFL and what the average fan has no idea about.
    Drug testing, PEDs, shade free agency deals and tampering stuff. You can bet in that once he retires

    0 1 Rate This
    ———————–

    And that book, like almost all of his claims in the media will be nothing but fiction.

  11. I mean – look at the non-call that was upheld in the ravens Texans game. Heck, we’ve all seen over a dozens of calls where they refused to overturn PI and the general consensus is that it’s foolish for coaches to challenge a PI non-call, because they don’t overturn ANYTHING. So when they refuse to change any other rulings, but randomly overrun this call, it actually gives credence to Sherman’s crack-pot theory that the league is using this in a nefarious manner.

  12. Dude, you were tackling the WR before the ball arrived.
    If that isn’t pass interference, then what do you call it?

  17. All together now…. Sherman, Bennett, Kap, A. Brown all think the NFL is against them.
    Yet nobody would know who they were if they didn’t play in the NFL. The only thing that is so sad here is the media gives them free time to make up and spill as they choose.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!