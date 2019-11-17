Rob Gronkowski is making an announcement on Tuesday

Getty Images

The clock continues to tick on Rob Gronkowski’s ability to unretire in 2019, with fewer than two weeks to go until the door closes on his ability to return before next year.

Coincidentally, or not, Gronkowski has made an announcement: He’ll be making an announcement of some sort on Tuesday.

Just based on the tone and content of the remarks, it doesn’t seem as if Gronk will be announcing an unretirement on Tuesday.

In August, Gronk announced that he’d be making an announcement. He ultimately unveiled his partnership with a CBD company.

Either way, he has until the last business day before Week 13 to come back, or he can’t until 2020.