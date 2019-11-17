Saints take 20-7 lead to halftime in Tampa

Getty Images

The Saints didn’t score a touchdown in last Sunday’s loss to the Falcons, but they managed two in the first half against this week’s NFC South opponent.

Drew Brees hit Michael Thomas for the first score and then hooked up with tight end Jared Cook to extend the Saints’ lead to 20-0 in the second quarter. Tampa would get on the board before the half was out, but still has a lot of work to do in the second half to come back from a 20-7 deficit.

Brees is 17-of-23 for 133 yards and running back Alvin Kamara looks like he’s back to form after dealing with ankle and knee issues earlier this season. He’s run eight times for 50 yards, caught six passes for 37 yards and had a 27-yard punt return to kick off the drive that ended with Cook’s touchdown.

The Thomas score came after linebacker Demario Davis intercepted a pass deep in Tampa territory after it went off tight end O.J. Howard‘s hands and Saints safety Vonn Bell capped the half by intercepting a tipped pass. Jameis Winston was 12-of-18 for 106 yards, including a left-handed completion to Dare Ogunbowale while avoiding pressure, but the turnovers joined bad penalties in making it a rough half for the Tampa offense.