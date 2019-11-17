Sam Darnold throws four touchdowns in 34-17 Jets win

Getty Images

The Jets have played all four NFC East teams this season and the results of those games may have them wishing that they were playing in the other conference.

Sam Darnold threw four touchdowns for the first time in his NFL career in a 34-17 win that comes a week after they beat the Giants 34-27 at MetLife Stadium. They’ve also beaten the Cowboys this season, so all three of their wins have come in interconference play.

This win was never really in doubt as the Jets scored on their first possession of the day and then extended their lead to 13-0 before Washington kicked a field goal. They would run that lead all the way to 34-3 before Washington scored its first touchdown since the third quarter of Week Six with 10 minutes left to play in the game.

That touchdown was the first that Dwayne Haskins has thrown in the NFL and they drove for another score after the two-minute warning. He threw an interception, was sacked six times — Jets safety Jamal Adams had three of them to give him five in the last two weeks — and 86 of his 214 passing yards came on two plays when the outcome wasn’t in doubt, but at least there was something to grow on at the end.

Darnold threw a bad interception in the first half, but otherwise turned in as sharp a performance as we’ve seen over his first two seasons. He was 19-of-30 for 293 yards and consistently found tight end Ryan Griffin and wide receiver Jamison Crowder to keep drives moving. Griffin had two touchdowns and a career-high 109 receiving yards while Crowder caught his third touchdown of the year.

There are no NFC East teams left for the Jets to play, so they’ll move on to host the Raiders next Sunday. Washington will host the Lions in a bid for Haskins’s first win as a starter and the team’s second win of the year.