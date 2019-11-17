Texans don’t get blatant pass interference after challenge

AP

Al Riveron has changed only a handful of pass interference challenges this season. He didn’t overturn one that even former referee and now CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore said was clear and obvious.

It was, in fact, clear and obvious to everyone except the officials on the field and the NFL’s supervisor of officials.

It begs the question: Why did they even expand replay to include pass interference?

On fourth-and-two from the Baltimore 33, Deshaun Watson threw deep to DeAndre Hopkins. Matt Judon wrapped Hopkins with his hand and then about tackled him before the ball arrived.

It was as obvious as the one in the NFC Championship Game.

Bill O’Brien threw his red flag, challenging for defensive pass interference.

Riveron left the non-call on the field stand.

Both teams have missed scoring chances, with the Texans turning the ball over on a fumble and on downs after twice getting across midfield and Justin Tucker missing a 43-yard field goal and the Texans stopping a fake field goal after the Ravens crossed midfield twice.