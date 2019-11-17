Tom Brady: We could probably do everything better

Posted by Josh Alper on November 17, 2019, 9:53 PM EST
The Patriots got a road win in Philadelphia on Sunday, but quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t full of smiles at his postgame press conference.

It was a rough afternoon for the Patriots offense. They punted eight times while picking up 298 yards of offense and failing to score touchdowns on three of their four red zone trips. Brady said he didn’t know what to say about their red zone struggles and generally feels that the unit needs to be better at everything.

“Up and down,” Brady said. “That’s what it looks like to me. We could probably do everything better.”

The offense wasn’t much better against the Ravens in Week Nine and Brady was asked if he’s discouraged by the current state of affairs. He said he thought “everyone is a little tired” and that it’s “a good win” a road game, but those good feelings fell somewhere short of satisfaction about how the day went.

8 responses to “Tom Brady: We could probably do everything better

  1. As long as Brady and the offense don’t turn the ball over like they did against Baltimore, they will be favored all the way.

  3. If the OL were better, it would change everything. Getting Wynn back will possibly help, although in reality he’s only played one complete game in his career (started 2), so the question is 1. how good is he really? and 2. Can he stay healthy? We also now see how valuable Andrews the center and Develin the fullback were. At present, they can’t run and Brady barely has enough time to even throw a screen pass.

  4. Here come the comments about how washes up he is.

    You will be right someday. Maybe you’ll be right this time. But history has proven again and again that Tom and the Patriots turn things around. So until the nail is actually in the coffin and we’re shoveling dirt on this dynasty, I wouldn’t be in a hurry to put money on their demise.

  6. He doesn’t have much time to throw before he’s hit still guess the bye week didn’t help fix that. Brady may not have been sacked much but he got whacked quite a bit hopefully Wynn being back will help.

  7. Huge Pats fan for many years. They have a not of issues on offense, but some should get fixed going forward. That being said, Brady missed a lot of throws tonight and was lucky a couple weren’t picked. Especially the ones he he keeps throwing in the redzone the last few yrs. Just sayin’

  8. Soon Brady will be Escorted to games in a wheel chair ! His accuracy and arm strength have decreased as hes in decline ! The guy barely throws for 200 yards per game ! Also has had a multiple TD game in quite sometime ?! He has been pressured and sacked more than hes had big games ?! So Old man Brady Old Horse Glue Factory calling as the D is the real QBs !

