Tua Tagovailoa will have hip surgery on Monday

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a dislocated hip on Saturday. On Monday, he’ll have surgery.

The program announced the looming surgery on Sunday night.

“For the past 24 hours our medical team has consulted with multiple orthopedic experts across the country, who specialize in hip injuries and surgeries,” Dr. Lyle Cain said in a statement. “Based on that research, Tua is being flown to Houston tonight to be evaluated and is scheduled to have hip surgery Monday.

“As previously stated, we anticipate a full recovery. The main focus has been, and will remain, on Tua, his family, and making sure we are providing them the best medical care possible.”

Tagovailoa is eligible to enter the 2020 draft. He’ll need to make a decision within the next two months.