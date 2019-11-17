Vikings come back to beat the Broncos

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 17, 2019, 4:19 PM EST
AP

The Vikings aren’t going to make it boring.

Sunday, they spotted the Broncos a 20-point lead before they ever bothered playing, but came back for a 27-23 win at home.

The win moved them to 8-3 and in good position to make the playoffs, but it came in such fits and starts it is hard to know what to expect over the next five games.

The Vikings had just 47 yards at halftime, as neither the run game nor the dink-and-dunk passes from Kirk Cousins were working.

In the second half, things changed dramatically, with Cousins taking shots downfield. He hit Stefon Diggs for a 54-yard touchdown and Kyle Rudolph with a 32-yarder, a dramatic difference for an offense that has worked around the $84 million man for long stretches this season.

Cousins finished the game 29-of-35 for 319 yards and three touchdowns. He fumbled, part of their rough start, but was otherwise very good

The Broncos (3-7) were having fun early, rolling out to a 20-0 halftime lead with quarterback Brandon Allen playing decently, and wide receiver Courtland Sutton throwing a 38-yard pass out of the Wildcat, having a bit of fun along the way.

It didn’t last.

The Vikings gave them chances late in the game (especially by calling a timeout on the final Broncos drive which bought them an extra play), but were able to knock the ball away in the end zone on the final play to survive.

Permalink 91 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

91 responses to “Vikings come back to beat the Broncos

  4. Hopefully this game will bring a sense of urgency to the start of games. Clearly they took the Broncos for granted and the game plan was as vanilla as possible. Glad they showed the heart to come back; Cousins is clearly an MVP candidate, any talking head that says otherwise hasn’t been watching him play.

  13. When you have the best QB in the division you can do what 99 teams can’t in the past 5 years…..1-99 when trailing by 20 points at half thanks to Captain Kirk….

  17. eaglesofsatan says:
    November 17, 2019 at 4:23 pm
    No PI on that last play??? Lol
    —–
    Are you referring to the Fant push off or the Kearse hold? Because only one is reviewable.

  18. Great comeback! This had trap game written all over it. Diggs balled out in the 2nd half. It was a fun game to watch regardless of the outcome. I don’t know how many heart attacks I can take from this Vikings defense. Overall I think the Vikings won in spite of the terrible coaching decisions

  22. kcarpenter1245 says:
    November 17, 2019 at 4:27 pm
    Weren’t Vikings fans just whining about the Packers being manhandled by a “terrible” team two weeks ago? What happened today?
    ——-
    Vikings won packers lost. BAD.
    Scoreboard !!!

  23. eaglesofsatan says:
    November 17, 2019 at 4:23 pm
    No PI on that last play??? Lol
    ———————————————-

    On the TE for pushing off? Yeah, I couldn’t believe it either.

  26. eaglesofsatan says:
    November 17, 2019 at 4:23 pm
    No PI on that last play???

    @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@222

    eagle fan wishing for Viking loss. Sorry you are going to have to win your division to get into the playoffs.

  27. Zimmer should be fired for that timeout call. Speilmann should be fired for Bradbury and Elflein. Lucky to win. Good thing the flags were stuck in the refs pockets on those last couple of plays.

  28. The first half was nasty,It reminded me of the Packers v Chargers game at half time. The difference being after the half the Packers continued to suck while the Vikings made the correct adjustments and dominated.

  31. Wafflestomp says:
    November 17, 2019 at 4:32 pm

    It’s nice to see that the Minnesota Refs has a big comeback win against the Broncos.
    It’s exactly everything we’d thought it’d be.
    ////////////////

    Now Vikings fans know how it feels to be a Packers fan.

  34. I’m glad the Vikes are 8-3. On the other hand, they don’t look anywhere near as confident, as polished, or as complete as they should. Also, I have zero confidence that Cousins can lead them anywhere in the playoffs. That first half was absolutely abysmal. If Denver didn’t have a rookie QB, I doubt that the Vikes would have won the game. However, they DID win. I just don’t think they can do much consistently against good teams. I expect Green Bay to clobber Minnesota when they play again later in the season. Aaron Rodgers is light years better than Cousins. I wish my Vikes had Rodgers; we’d never lose a game if he was playing for us. Kudos to the Vikings for the 8-3 record. I’d like to see them end up at 11-5, but I’m not at all confident that they can do it.

  35. The officiating was obviously designed to help the Vikings come back. Headline should be “Vikings and officials come back to beat Broncos.”.

  36. viking fans have their mouths closed when the refs totally jobbed the broncos but would not expect anything else from pathetic crying viking fan they will be back to complaning about the refs in a couple of weeks

  37. I’m bitter. I’m a verybitter man.

    I’m bitter because the Vikings, DESPITE the biased who were rooting for the Broncos, STILL came back to beat the Broncos. Clearly a game that was to be given to the Broncos was instead taken by the Vikings. There is no argument; as a Packer fan who contributes to the referee fraud fund, I’m going to whine and protest to the league.

    —tt

  38. So we can put an asterisk by this win, and the Vikings have now truly lost to two backup QBs and nearly let the redskins Rookie backup make a game out of it.

    This really is the worst 8*-3 team in the history of the NFL.

  41. shlort says:
    November 17, 2019 at 4:35 pm

    The officiating was obviously designed to help the Vikings come back. Headline should be “Vikings and officials come back to beat Broncos.”.
    /////////////
    Really? What game were you watching? Refs tried every way possible to help the Broncos. They almost gave Zimmer an aneurysm

  42. This game yet again proved that the Vikes are indeed the cream of the NFC North.

    More impressive is they won while, yet again, the refs were actively plotting against them to hand the game to the Broncos.

    Unreal team. And a great fan base.

  44. it’s not gold…..it’s yellow says:
    November 17, 2019 at 4:33 pm
    Zimmer should be fired for that timeout call. Speilmann should be fired for Bradbury and Elflein. Lucky to win. Good thing the flags were stuck in the refs pockets on those last couple of plays.
    ———
    Packer fans are so entitled.
    They think flags are supposed to be used to help the packers and to hurt the Vikings.

    For the record, I don’t think there was one clear and obvious PI the final 2 minutes.

  45. tokyosandblaster says:
    November 17, 2019 at 4:38 pm

    So we can put an asterisk by this win, and the Vikings have now truly lost to two backup QBs and nearly let the redskins Rookie backup make a game out of it.

    This really is the worst 8*-3 team in the history of the NFL.
    ////////////////////////////
    Everyone in the world saw the Lions win at Green Bay but the NFL gave the win to the Packers. Vikings will never know how that feels.

  46. skcrooged says:
    November 17, 2019 at 4:39 pm
    Great timeout call at the end. Way to go, Zim.
    ———-
    Hard to say. If Zimmer thought the defense wasn’t ready, it’s a great call to get them focused.

  47. kcarpenter1245 says:

    Weren’t Vikings fans just whining about the Packers being manhandled by a “terrible” team two weeks ago? What happened today?
    ###

    Unlike Rodgers, Kirk Cousins was willing to play hard in the second half, instead of curling up into the fetal position.

    Result:

    Cousins finishes 29 – 35 for 319 yards, 3 touchdowns and a 133.2 passer rating. Vikings win.

    Rodgers was 23 of 35, for 161 yards, 1 touchdowns and an 85.5 passer rating. Packer loss.

  48. tokyosandblaster says:
    November 17, 2019 at 4:38 pm
    So we can put an asterisk by this win, and the Vikings have now truly lost to two backup QBs and nearly let the redskins Rookie backup make a game out of it.

    This really is the worst 8*-3 team in the history of the NFL.

    ______________

    It’s probably time to stop when the parody account is making more sense than the original.

  49. v2787 says:
    November 17, 2019 at 4:35 pm
    I’m glad the Vikes are 8-3. On the other hand, they don’t look anywhere near as confident, as polished, or as complete as they should. Also, I have zero confidence that Cousins can lead them anywhere in the playoffs. That first half was absolutely abysmal. If Denver didn’t have a rookie QB, I doubt that the Vikes would have won the game. However, they DID win. I just don’t think they can do much consistently against good teams. I expect Green Bay to clobber Minnesota when they play again later in the season. Aaron Rodgers is light years better than Cousins. I wish my Vikes had Rodgers; we’d never lose a game if he was playing for us. Kudos to the Vikings for the 8-3 record. I’d like to see them end up at 11-5, but I’m not at all confident that they can do it

    @@@@@@@@@@@@222

    Thanks free for thinking about the Vikings during the packers bye.

  50. Please, someone tell me what on earth Zimmer was thinking by taking a timeout with the clock running down from :10 seconds at the end of the game? That could have literally given the Broncos the win.

    This isn’t the first time horrible time management skills of the Vikings has reared its ugly head..

  51. toddc612 says:
    November 17, 2019 at 4:46 pm
    Please, someone tell me what on earth Zimmer was thinking by taking a timeout with the clock running down from :10 seconds at the end of the game? That could have literally given the Broncos the win.

    This isn’t the first time horrible time management skills of the Vikings has reared its ugly head.

    @@@@@@@@@@@@@@222

    Scoreboard

  52. If you are claiming no defensive pass interference on the last two plays, you’re really beyond hope of being called a rational fan.

    It’s ok. You guys aren’t known for being rational. Or intelligent. Or attractive.

  53. LOL, so cute to watch Sconi trolls & their lame attempt to flip the “refs are biased” script. Nobody is buying it.

    Clearly the Vikings were thinking about vacation plans & that’s on Zimmer….once again. Also, it may help to unleash Kirk a little sooner & make the D respect our catching threats. Oh well, happy they eeked out a W on this trap game.

    It could be worse. Escaping with this W is better than laying an egg against the Chargers.

  57. First game in NFL history where a team trailing by 20 or more points at halftime, won the game. Teams were 0-99 until the Vikings pulled it off. 27-3 in the 2nd half was impressive, what wan’t impressive was the 0-20 start against a 3-7 team with nothing to play for.

  58. Congrats Viking fans on avoiding a unexplicable loss to a 3-6 team.

    BTW – your team is still in second place.

  59. The Vikes deserved to lose, but they won, so I’ll take it. When you are getting beat 20-0 at home with 40 yards of offense at the half, then you deserve to lose.

    And to the packer trolls saying that last play was PI, you’re right, it was. Fant pushed off Kearse for what should have been offensive PI that was never called just like it never is when the Vikes defense is on the field. But if anyone knows about PI on either side of the ball, and it not getting called, it’s definitely the fan base of the protected Green Bay Packers.

  60. If you are claiming that Denver didn’t commit offensive pass interference on the last two plays, you’re really beyond hope of being called a rational fan.

    It’s ok. We Wacker fans aren’t known for being rational. Or intelligent. Or attractive.

  61. MNfaninIL says:
    November 17, 2019 at 4:56 pm

    First game in NFL history where a team trailing by 20 or more points at halftime, won the game. Teams were 0-99 until the Vikings pulled it off. 27-3 in the 2nd half was impressive, what wan’t impressive was the 0-20 start against a 3-7 team with nothing to play for.
    //////////////////
    I don’t think in NFL history, maybe the last 5 years,

  62. Love freaking Packers rubes, they just cannot stand to see Capt. Kirk playng better than St. A A Ron. Was it pretty… no, do the Vikes have alot of workto do….yes they do. But its a Dub and leaves us a half game outta first according to NFL network. I hope its a lesson to the team. Pucker factor to win in Frisco for Packers fans is at Defon Con 2.

  63. mnrasslinggovjesse says:

    I’ve rarely seen so much celebrating about beating a 3-6 team at home.
    ###

    Short memory.

    Your 23 – 22 ‘win’ over Detroit.

    And it took a full officiating team to pull that one off…

  64. mnrasslinggovjesse says:
    November 17, 2019 at 4:51 pm
    I’ve rarely seen so much celebrating about beating a 3-6 team at home.
    ———-
    Well the packers were celebrating beating an 0-3 team at home.
    Funny how packer fans forget their celebrations.

  65. The game I watched saw the Vikings D hold the Broncos in the final seconds. Perhaps the timeout was the right call. Maybe it wasn’t such a bad idea to make sure your players were in the right position, especially when both starting safeties were out of the game.

  67. tokyosandblaster says:
    November 17, 2019 at 4:38 pm
    …..
    This really is the worst 8*-3 team in the history of the NFL.
    —-
    Maybe, but only for a week. After the meat packers lose to the 49ers next week, the packers will be the worst 8-3 team in the history of the NFL.

  68. No dog in this fight, but I didn’t see any defensive PI on the last sequence.

    And those criticizing Zimmer for calling TO would have been right if the Broncos had scored while the defense was out of position. But the defense was in position, the Broncos couldn’t score, and Minnesota won. Give Zimmer credit for a game winning TO.

  69. FWIW

    The Vikings became the first team in NFL history to score a touchdown on every possession of the second half and rally to win after trailing by 20 points at halftime.

    The Vikings last comeback from 20 points downs was against the Bears in 1992. It was 20 – 0 at the end of the 3rd quarter. Final, 21 – 20.

  70. I guess Vic Fangio isn’t the defensive mastermind everybody thought he was. Giving up 27 points in one half and his defense not being able to stop a depleted Vikings team even once in the second half.

  72. skcrooged says:
    November 17, 2019 at 4:39 pm

    Great timeout call at the end. Way to go, Zim.

    __________

    Again (Chiefs). But I’d have to look at the play again. There may have been a whole in the defense and he wasn’t going to risk it.

  73. I don’t ever, ever, want to hear a Viking fan, ever, complain about the Packers getting preferential treatment from the referees. Ever again.

  74. I don’t give a damn how ugly it was that the Vikings won. Also to the people bitching and moaning about the refs. Let me remind you there was a hold on the second series against the broncos that was missed,there was a false start missed by the refs,the td by the fullback shouldnt have stood because they should have blown the wistle when he was stood up. There were bad calls all around this crew was trash but it was nice to see the Vikings keep fighting till the end. Skol that haters!!

  75. At lot of whimpering Packer trolls on this thread.

    Halftime score; 27-3 One hell of a comeback!

    Sometime the Packers and Aaron Rodgers could not do against the Chargers. I’ll get you a tissue.

  76. flviking says:
    November 17, 2019 at 4:33 pm
    eaglesofsatan says:
    November 17, 2019 at 4:23 pm
    No PI on that last play???

    @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@222

    eagle fan wishing for Viking loss. Sorry you are going to have to win your division to get into the playoffs.
    —————————————-
    We won’t have to win the division but you iggles definitely will have to win yours.

  77. It’s cute how you think we are upset. Lol.

    The Vikings have problems with backup QBs and couldn’t cover the spread at home without monumental help from the refs. In reality you’d have lost the game if it were called fairly. Everyone watching knows the truth.

    Your team is overrated and if it makes the playoffs, they won’t win one game.

    And you know it, too.

  79. stellarperformance says:
    November 17, 2019 at 5:20 pm
    I don’t ever, ever, want to hear a Viking fan, ever, complain about the Packers getting preferential treatment from the referees. Ever again.
    —————
    The Vikings didn’t win because they got flags in their favor on final drives. That’s how Rodgers and the packers win.
    Again, packer fans think flags are supposed to be thrown when it’s not clear and obvious.
    Happy bye week Stella !!!

  80. That was a crazy bad first half by the Vikings. Couldn’t do anything. Mental mistakes everywhere. Coaching mistakes everywhere. Fumbles. But, they got themselves an attitude adjustment at the half. That is amazing coaching.
    Zimmer makes good halftime adjustments. Not to say he isn’t infallible. But this was a comeback for the ages. And Cousins played amazing in the second half.

  81. stella says:
    November 17, 2019 at 5:20 pm
    I don’t ever, ever, want to hear a Viking fan, ever, complain about the Packers getting preferential treatment from the referees. Ever again.
    ———-
    Huh….I didn’t see 2 bogus illegal hands to the face penalties, or a ticky tack OPI that took a TD off, or a phantom roughing the passer penalty in the end zone. Did you?

  82. The first half was stubbornly sticking to a game plan that wasn’t working—running and controlling the clock. The second half they wisely put the ball in Kirk’s hands and that turned the game around. Kirk was sensational and he debunked another rumor about him that he can’t play from behind. I put the first half squarely on the play calling/coaching, and no way on Kirk.

  83. stellarperformance says:
    November 17, 2019 at 5:20 pm

    I don’t ever, ever, want to hear a Viking fan, ever, complain about the Packers getting preferential treatment from the referees. Ever again.
    ////////////
    Very difficult for people to hold back the truth.
    You sit there and post that after everyone in the world witnessed the Lions beat the Packers and then the refs award the Packers with the win.
    You are something else.

  85. stellarperformance says:
    November 17, 2019 at 5:20 pm

    I don’t ever, ever, want to hear a Viking fan, ever, complain about the Packers getting preferential treatment from the referees. Ever again.
    —-
    too bad. the NFL wants Rodgers in the playoffs one last time and will dictate what to call and look for with teams that play the Packers this year. that is why green bay has over 700 Beneficiary yards in only 10 games this year.

    btw, if you have the game on tape watch the 3rd down play where griffen got called for hands to the face. The denver right tackle was standing in the backfield by the time the ball was snapped. Fairly called game (yes it does happen packer fans) but how can such obvious things be missed like that?

  86. It’s a tight win for the Vikes…..4 time Super Bowl LOSERS. Even still, If you Vike losers would care to look at the NFC North standings, you have indeed lost more games than the Pack. You cry babies seem to forget that..along with your 4 Super Bowl losses. Skol!

  87. mnrasslinggovjesse says:
    November 17, 2019 at 5:28 pm

    Lions were 3-6 when GB beat them?
    I guess my memory is poor.
    ////////////////
    GB didn’t beat the Lions! The whole world saw it.

  88. tokyosandblaster says:
    November 17, 2019 at 5:28 pm
    It’s cute how you think we are upset. Lol.

    The Vikings have problems with backup QBs and couldn’t cover the spread at home without monumental help from the refs. In reality you’d have lost the game if it were called fairly. Everyone watching knows the truth.

    Your team is overrated and if it makes the playoffs, they won’t win one game.

    And you know it, too.
    ——————————
    I just have three words for you, Cheesy. REMEMBER THE CHARGERS

  89. tokyosandblaster says:
    November 17, 2019 at 4:50 pm
    If you are claiming no defensive pass interference on the last two plays, you’re really beyond hope of being called a rational fan.

    It’s ok. You guys aren’t known for being rational. Or intelligent. Or attractive.
    *****
    If Packer fans were any more inbred, they’d be considered sandwiches.

  90. @tokyohandmaster…I never said, or inferred, anything about you or your fanbase being upset, nor did I say my team was that great. I’m well of my team having flaws, and they probably didn’t necessarily deserve a win, but they got it. I was merely focusing on the volume and regularity of your comments and how they must keep you warm in the trailer park on those frigid Sconny nights.

  91. Packer fans are all sad in here today. Boo hooo. Get used to it as that soft Packers team will get exposed out west next week (again) when play SF.
    Try to cheer up with some cheese tonight until then

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!