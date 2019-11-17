Vikings come back to beat the Broncos

AP

The Vikings aren’t going to make it boring.

Sunday, they spotted the Broncos a 20-point lead before they ever bothered playing, but came back for a 27-23 win at home.

The win moved them to 8-3 and in good position to make the playoffs, but it came in such fits and starts it is hard to know what to expect over the next five games.

The Vikings had just 47 yards at halftime, as neither the run game nor the dink-and-dunk passes from Kirk Cousins were working.

In the second half, things changed dramatically, with Cousins taking shots downfield. He hit Stefon Diggs for a 54-yard touchdown and Kyle Rudolph with a 32-yarder, a dramatic difference for an offense that has worked around the $84 million man for long stretches this season.

Cousins finished the game 29-of-35 for 319 yards and three touchdowns. He fumbled, part of their rough start, but was otherwise very good

The Broncos (3-7) were having fun early, rolling out to a 20-0 halftime lead with quarterback Brandon Allen playing decently, and wide receiver Courtland Sutton throwing a 38-yard pass out of the Wildcat, having a bit of fun along the way.

It didn’t last.

The Vikings gave them chances late in the game (especially by calling a timeout on the final Broncos drive which bought them an extra play), but were able to knock the ball away in the end zone on the final play to survive.