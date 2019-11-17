Vikings making a run

Getty Images

The Vikings offense finally decided to join the Broncos.

After trailing 20-0 at halftime, Kirk Cousins has led the Vikings back to within 23-20, hitting Stefon Diggs with a 54-yard touchdown pass with 10 minutes and 21 seconds left in the game.

Cousins had 58 passing yards at halftime, but has finally started making some plays downfield, with a pair of touchdowns and a number of plays other than turning around and handing it to Dalvin Cook.

The Vikings missed a two-point conversion on their second touchdown as they tried to make it a one-score game, but immediately answered, as the Broncos have ground to a halt.