Vikings teammates followed “calm, cool, collected” Kirk Cousins in comeback win

The Vikings found themselves down 20 points when they got to the locker room at halftime of Sunday’s game against the Broncos and it had been a long time since a team came back to win a game under those circumstances.

It last happened in Week 16 of the 2014 season, which is something the Vikings likely didn’t know as they prepared for the second half. They did know that quarterback Kirk Cousins‘s message was that “the first half is gone” and that they needed to find a way back into the game.

Tackle Brian O'Neill said that “calm, cool, collected” approach sparked the team and going to an up-tempo, no-huddle attack on offense got the unit untracked after the break. The Vikings would outscore Denver 27-3 the rest of the way and Cousins kept that even keel through the entire half.

“Some people call it boring. I call it being smart, being the CEO, and just staying the course,” Cousins said. “I think we all want to be that as best we can. It’s an emotional game. I think some positions can be more emotional than the quarterback.”

Cousins and the Vikings have been enjoying a nice run of late. They’ll try to keep the momentum going through their Week 12 bye and come back to close out what’s shaping up to be a strong bid for a playoff spot.

25 responses to “Vikings teammates followed “calm, cool, collected” Kirk Cousins in comeback win

  1. Simple fact is the Vikings have been playing down to the competition and it should have bit them in the butt today.
    This is a case of the Bronco’s losing this game not the Vikings winning it.

  2. Not impressed with the initial game plan, offensive line play or the secondary pass coverage. Kirk Cousins bailed the whole team out today. He made his money and showed his worth. It’s his team now.

  3. The job Kevin Stefanski has done as the Vikings OC cannot be downplayed, the dude has Kirk Cousins of all people playing himself into being a darkhorse MVP candidate. Dude is definitely going to get HC interviews in January.

  5. “Tackle Brian O’Neill said that “calm, cool, collected” approach sparked the team and going to an up-tempo, no-huddle attack on offense got the unit untracked after the break.”

    As opposed to a certain QB giving the stink eye to his teammates at halftime in CA when they were only down by 9 points instead of 20…

  6. joecancun says:
    November 17, 2019 at 8:14 pm
    Simple fact is the Vikings have been playing down to the competition and it should have bit them in the butt today.
    This is a case of the Bronco’s losing this game not the Vikings winning it.
    ————-
    I don’t disagree other than the fact it is a W for the Vikings and an L for the Broncos.

  8. Cousins haters are the dumbest folk on earth. They think this is a fluke. But that is because they don’t know him, haven’t researched him, and have bought into the simple minded narrative that started with the folks in Washington who didn’t appreciate him or want him – now they have a QB who has no pro skills and won’t win a game in his career.

  11. I know this wont make some happy…..but Cousins has played at a Pro Bowl level, if not All Pro since the beginning of October.

    Dont look now, but he’s earning his much maligned contract.

    I guess some just cant change their opinions no matter what they see.

    If another QB were putting up these numbers and winning 6 out of 7 games…..some around here might even applaud him.

  12. drtii
    Nov 17, 2019, 8:20 PM EST
    Wait, weren’t all the Vikings homers trying to trade Kirk for a bag of balls and Josh Rosen 4 weeks ago?
    —————————-
    NO

  13. Another failure by NFL officials not to flag PI on the last play and give the Broncos one more shot. Tugging the shirt. So obvious. These officials suck. BTW, not a fan of either team but just so tired of officials deciding games. They wanted the Vikings to win that one.

  15. chris1cat says:
    November 17, 2019 at 8:27 pm
    drtii
    Nov 17, 2019, 8:20 PM EST
    Wait, weren’t all the Vikings homers trying to trade Kirk for a bag of balls and Josh Rosen 4 weeks ago?
    —————————-
    NO
    ________

    Umm……. Yes they were.
    In fact, after the Bears game, while Minnesota’s Diva receivers were demanding trades and apologies, Viking fans began burning his jersey all over social media.
    But Hey, hypocrisy has always been a huge tent pole in Barney fandom.

  16. I was sure the flags were going to fly at the end, let’s face the facts the nfl has a major problem regarding flags most savvy fans have recognized this, still though the better team won the game. And defied the odds, haters gonna hate

  18. “Dont look now, but he’s earning his much maligned contract.”

    Cousins doesn’t have the biggest salary cap charge this year.

    Next year his cap charge is less than Goff (over $5,000,000 less), Ryan, Roethlisberger, Rodgers, Stafford and the same as Wilson’s.

    There will be a number of new QB contracts inked between now and next season, so Cousins cap charge could be a bargain.

    That’s assuming that the Vikings don’t extend him, which would most likely reduce the 2020 cap charge.

  19. Give Cousins a decent defense behind him and an at least respectable offensive line and he’s a top 5 QB. He never had that in Washington. He carried a terrible team to a middle of the pack record. Everyone says he can’t win a big game, well guess what almost no QB can without some help from the rest of the team.

    The Vikings got an incredible bargain even though their fans have complained about him. They got a top 10 (actually better) QB for nothing except some extra cap space. Hopefully they’ll start to appreciate what they got.

    Washington gave him away and now they’ve got nothing at QB except a rookie who may or may not pan out. Total dumpster fire organization.

  20. The Vikings are very good. Good teams win bad games. Having said that, I don’t ever, ever, want to hear a Viking fan, ever, complain about the Packers getting preferential treatment from the referees. Ever again.

  22. SamDarnoldsGhost says:
    November 17, 2019 at 8:28 pm
    Another failure by NFL officials not to flag PI on the last play and give the Broncos one more shot. Tugging the shirt. So obvious. These officials suck. BTW, not a fan of either team but just so tired of officials deciding games. They wanted the Vikings to win that one.

    ————————-
    I guess you somehow missed the part where Fant pushed Kearse with both hands to the chest…it’s actually the reason he couldn’t get his hands up to catch the ball. Kearse grabbed at his jersey as he was falling from the push…if anything Fant should have been flagged for offensive PI, he was the instigator.

  23. SDG says

    Another failure by NFL officials not to flag PI on the last play and give the Broncos one more shot. Tugging the shirt. So obvious.
    ###

    That happened after the receiver pushed off (equally as obvious).

    If both penalties had been called, the game is over anyway as time had expired.

  24. Packer fans,

    Your entitlement attitude is laughable.
    Flags are not meant to bailout the packers and stop the Vikings.
    Flags are supposed to be used on clear and obvious calls.
    The only ones whining about non-calls are the Gumby’s.
    What a pathetic group of fans.

  25. Waffles says

    Viking fans began burning his jersey all over social media.
    ###

    The only QB jersey burnings that I’m aware of were done in Green Bay after Favre signed with the Vikings.

    Actual newspapers documented Packer fans in the act.

    Stop making up this crap.

Leave a Reply

