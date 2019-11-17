Vikings teammates followed “calm, cool, collected” Kirk Cousins in comeback win

Getty Images

The Vikings found themselves down 20 points when they got to the locker room at halftime of Sunday’s game against the Broncos and it had been a long time since a team came back to win a game under those circumstances.

It last happened in Week 16 of the 2014 season, which is something the Vikings likely didn’t know as they prepared for the second half. They did know that quarterback Kirk Cousins‘s message was that “the first half is gone” and that they needed to find a way back into the game.

Tackle Brian O'Neill said that “calm, cool, collected” approach sparked the team and going to an up-tempo, no-huddle attack on offense got the unit untracked after the break. The Vikings would outscore Denver 27-3 the rest of the way and Cousins kept that even keel through the entire half.

“Some people call it boring. I call it being smart, being the CEO, and just staying the course,” Cousins said. “I think we all want to be that as best we can. It’s an emotional game. I think some positions can be more emotional than the quarterback.”

Cousins and the Vikings have been enjoying a nice run of late. They’ll try to keep the momentum going through their Week 12 bye and come back to close out what’s shaping up to be a strong bid for a playoff spot.