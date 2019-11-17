Washington can’t turn short fields into TDs, trail Jets 13-3

Getty Images

Washington has not scored a touchdown since the third quarter of Week Six and two short fields in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jets couldn’t end that streak.

Linebacker Jon Bostic intercepted Sam Darnold on a poorly thrown ball to Ty Montgomery and returned the ball to the 16-yard-line. A Nathan Shepherd sack of Dwayne Haskins on third down meant Washington had to settle for a Dustin Hopkins field goal that cut the Jets’ lead to 13-3.

Vyncint Smith fumbled on the ensuing kickoff return and Washington recovered on the 27-yard-line. Derrius Guice picked up 16 yards, but got stopped for no gain on a second down run and Haskins was incomplete on third down to bring Hopkins into the game again.

Hopkins missed this time, however, and Washington will have to keep trying to find the right offensive formula.