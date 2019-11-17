Washington finally scores a touchdown, still trail 34-11

Getty Images

Washington went more than 240 minutes of game action without scoring a touchdown, but their drought finally ended in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Dwayne Haskins avoided a blitzing Jamal Adams and hit Derrius Guice with a screen pass on a first down from the Jets’ 45-yard-line. Guice avoided defenders and shot down the sideline for the team’s first touchdown since Week Six. Trey Quinn caught a pass from Haskins on the conversion to cut the Jets’ lead to 34-11 with 10 minutes left to play in Washington.

It was the first touchdown pass of Haskins’s career and the first touchdown of Guice’s career.

The score came shortly after “Sell the team” chants broke out at FedEx Field. One score is unlikely to change the minds of those airing their grievances with Daniel Snyder’s stewardship, but perhaps it will be a building block for the young players who connected for the score.