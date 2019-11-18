Baker Mayfield wins appeal, won’t have to pay fine for criticizing officials

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had his $12,500 fine for criticizing officials overturned on appeal, Jake Trotter of ESPN reports.

Mayfield’s criticism was deemed “not strong enough to warrant a fine,” per Trotter.

Mayfield had questioned the officiating after the Browns’ loss to the Seahawks in Week Six, saying, “I’ll probably get fined for this, but they were pretty bad today.”

The league did fine him, and a few days later, he defended his comments and questioned the fine.

“I’d say that’s just stating facts,” Mayfield said. “Freedom of speech I thought, but that’s OK, I get fined for it. It’s the league, that’s what they do. They fine you for some ridiculous things. That’s just how it is. There’s a reason that everybody is talking about it.”

Whoever heard Mayfield’s appeal agreed with him.