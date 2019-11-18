Bill Belichick appeared to troll Lane Johnson in postgame comments

Getty Images

Bill Belichick doesn’t forget.

Two years ago, after Super Bowl LII, Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson questioned how much “fun” the Patriots have while winning.

After the Patriots’ 17-10 victory Sunday, the Patriots coach appeared to take a jab at Johnson without using Johnson’s name.

“It really was a good team victory for us today. I am really proud of the way our guys competed,” Belichick said. “They just went out there and competed for 60 minutes. I know we didn’t get off to a great start, but we just kept battling and made plays in all three phases of the game. We played for 60 minutes and played some good situational football and made plays that we needed to make to win. Big drive offensively coming off of the goal line in the fourth quarter put our defense in a good field position. Defense played really well in the second half. The players covered well, rushed well, and they tackled real well. They just did a good job. It looked like everyone had fun out there today and we played a lot of good energy and it was good to come down here and get a win.”

Johnson, who played only 25 snaps Sunday before leaving with a head injury, had fun when he went on a Pardon My Take podcast after the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory over the Patriots.

“I just think that The Patriot Way is a fear-based organization,” Johnson said. “Obviously, do they win? Hell yes, they win. They’ve won for a long time. Do I think people enjoy and can say, ‘I had a lot of fun playing there’? No, I don’t. That’s just the God’s honest truth. “They’re successful, but when they go to interviews, they act like [expletive] robots. Hey, stop being a [expletive] head. We can be cordial for a little bit. You only get to do this job one time, so let’s have fun while we’re doing it. Not to be reckless, but we’d much rather have fun and win a Super Bowl than be miserable and win five Super Bowls. But hey, it is what it is.”

He did not have so much fun Sunday.

This just in: Winning is fun.